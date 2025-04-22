Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Steel Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-04-22 04:32:00
FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 22, 2025

First Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:

  • Record steel shipments of 3.5 million tons
  • Net sales of $4.4 billion, operating income of $275 million, and net income of $217 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $448 million and cash flow from operations of $153 million, which was reduced by the annual companywide retirement profit-sharing distribution of $165 million in the quarter
  • Strong liquidity of $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2025
  • Share repurchases of $250 million of the company's common stock, representing 1.3 percent of its outstanding shares
  • First quarter 2025 cash dividend increase of 9 percent

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced first quarter 2025 financial results. The company reported first quarter 2025 net sales of $4.4 billion and net income of $217 million, or $1.44 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential fourth quarter 2024 net income was $207 million, or $1.36 per diluted share and prior year first quarter net income was $584 million, or $3.67 per diluted share.

"The teams executed well, achieving a solid first quarter 2025 performance, increasing sequential operating income 16 percent and adjusted EBITDA 21 percent," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The improvement in earnings was driven by record steel shipments and supported by solid results from our metals recycling and steel fabrication operations. Our three-year after-tax return-on-invested capital of 20 percent is a testament to our ongoing high-return capital allocation execution. Across the company, our teams had a solid performance, while keeping each other safe.

"Underlying steel demand improved in the first quarter as customer orders rebounded and backlogs increased throughout the quarter at our steel and steel fabrication operations. Steel prices improved throughout the quarter from the lows seen in the second half of 2024 as trade actions have seen imports decline from recent highs. We should see the benefit from these higher steel prices in the coming months, as lagging flat rolled steel contracts roll. In combination with our ongoing value-added flat rolled steel and aluminum expansion initiatives, there are firm drivers in place for our continued growth."

First Quarter 2025 Comments

First quarter 2025 operating income for the company's steel operations was $230 million, or 39 percent higher than sequential fourth quarter results, due to record shipments more than offsetting metal spread compression, as lagging contractual flat rolled steel pricing in the quarter did not reflect recent price improvements, which will be realized in the coming months. The first quarter 2025 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $13 sequentially to $998 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $16 sequentially to $386 per ton. The energy, non-residential construction, automotive, and industrial sectors led steel demand in the quarter. Flat rolled steel pricing has rebounded from recent lows and steel producer lead times have extended. The company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Division operated at an 86 percent rate of capacity for the full quarter and often times at production levels in excess of 90 percent. Value-added product quality and cost efficiency initiatives have been successful and are ongoing, providing a clear path to significantly higher escalating profitability in the coming quarters. Sinton was EBITDA positive for the first quarter 2025.

Compared to the sequential fourth quarter, first quarter 2025 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations increased to $26 million, based on stronger realized ferrous scrap pricing and modestly higher shipments across the platform.

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved operating income of $117 million in the first quarter 2025, below sequential results due to seasonally lower shipments combined with metal spread compression related to lower realized pricing. The pace of order activity increased during the first quarter, improving the order backlog which extends into the fourth quarter 2025, with attractive pricing levels. Improved demand was supported largely by the commercial, data center, manufacturing, warehouse, and healthcare sectors. Further, the accelerated announcements related to meaningful domestic investments in manufacturing and increased onshoring, coupled with the U.S. infrastructure program, are expected to positively impact demand for not only steel joist and deck products, but also for flat rolled and long product steel.

On March 12, 2025, the company issued $1.0 billion in unsecured notes, comprised of $600 million of 5.250% notes due 2035 and $400 million of 5.750% notes due 2055. The net proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of the company's $400 million 2.400% senior notes due June 2025.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated cash flow from operations of $153 million during the quarter, even after funding the companywide retirement profit-sharing distribution of $165 million. The company also invested $306 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $70 million, and repurchased $250 million of its outstanding common stock, representing 1.3 percent of its outstanding shares, while maintaining strong liquidity of $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Outlook

"We remain constructive that market conditions are in place for domestic steel consumption to be solid through 2025 and into the following years," said Millett. "Order entry activity improved across our businesses and steel pricing firmed in the first quarter 2025. However, we have seen some uncertainty from certain customers related to recent trade actions. Overall, we believe demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing and demand. The continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, combined with the expectation of fixed asset investment to be derived from public and private funding should competitively position the domestic steel industry. We also expect the recent International Trade Commission's preliminary determinations related to coated flat rolled steel to reduce the amount of unfairly traded imports of these products into the United States, which could have a significant positive impact for us, as we are the largest non-automotive flat rolled steel coater in the United States. We believe these broader dynamics will benefit all of our operating platforms.

"Our four new value-added flat rolled steel coating lines continue to increase utilization and we expect to realize full run rate earnings potential in the second half 2025. Value-added product investments such as these enhance our differentiated supply-chain capabilities, while also increasing our higher-margin product offerings, which already represent over 65 percent of our steel revenues.

"The aluminum team is continuing with successful commissioning of the company's Columbus, Mississippi aluminum flat rolled products mill, along with the San Luis Potosi, Mexico satellite recycled slab center. The Mississippi team successfully cast its first aluminum ingot in January 2025 and the Mexico team in March 2025. Construction is near completion on the hot and cold mills. The finishing equipment installation for the automotive treatment and can sheet coating lines are also on schedule. The company continues to expect to ship commercial aluminum flat rolled coils mid-2025.

"We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply-chain solutions for the highest quality products. Thus far, this has primarily been achieved within the steel industry - however, a significant number of our flat rolled steel customers are also consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity and to deliver strong long-term value creation. Our customers and our people are also incredibly excited for this growth opportunity.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continues to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry. We continue to focus on delivering superior value to our team members, customers, and shareholders," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 operating and financial results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at . A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 30, 2025.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. The company operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality products with recycled scrap as the primary input. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, combined with a meaningful downstream steel fabrication platform. The company is also currently investing in aluminum operations to further diversify its product offerings, with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. Steel Dynamics is committed to operating with the highest integrity and to being the safest, most efficient producer of high-quality, broadly diversified, value-added metal products.

Note Regarding Financial Metrics

The company believes that after-tax return-on-invested capital (After-tax ROIC) provides an indication of the effectiveness of the company's invested capital and is calculated as follows:

After-tax

ROIC =

Net Income Attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

(Quarterly Average Current Maturities of Long-term Debt + Long-term Debt + Total Equity)

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA; therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes and supplies, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, and other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations from our customers and investors or related regulations; (8) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) our ability to retain, develop, and attract key personnel; (14) litigation and legal compliance; (15) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (16) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (17) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (18) the impacts of impairment charges.

More specifically, we refer you to our more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, , and on our website, under "Investors – SEC Filings."

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)














Three Months Ended


Three Months



March 31,


Ended



2025


2024


Dec. 31, 2024


















Net sales

$

4,369,195

$

4,694,003

$

3,872,138

Costs of goods sold

3,882,651

3,713,205

3,430,404

Gross profit



486,544

980,798

441,734










Selling, general and administrative expenses

181,808

159,507

176,904

Profit sharing

22,695

62,652

19,755

Amortization of intangible assets

6,897

7,664

7,573

Operating income



275,144

750,975

237,502










Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

12,131

11,978

14,579

Other (income) expense, net

(17,641)

(26,784)

(21,040)

Income before income taxes



280,654

765,781

243,963










Income tax expense

62,975

178,281

34,091

Net income



217,679

587,500

209,872

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(528)

(3,459)

(2,579)

Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.


$

217,151

$

584,041

$

207,293




















Basic earnings per share attributable to










Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders


$

1.45

$

3.68

$

1.36










Weighted average common shares outstanding

150,262

158,666

152,096










Diluted earnings per share attributable to










Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the










effect of assumed conversions when dilutive


$

1.44

$

3.67

$

1.36










Weighted average common shares








and share equivalents outstanding

150,809

159,354

152,801




















Dividends declared per share


$

0.50

$

0.46

$

0.46

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)












March 31,



December 31,

Assets


2025



2024



(unaudited)



Current assets








Cash and equivalents


$

1,186,917

$

589,464

Short-term investments

19,636


147,811

Accounts receivable, net



1,720,801


1,417,199

Inventories



3,099,054


3,113,733

Other current assets



190,297


163,131

Total current assets



6,216,705


5,431,338








Property, plant and equipment, net



8,322,652


8,117,988








Intangible assets, net



220,336


227,234








Goodwill



477,471


477,471








Other assets



693,264


681,202

Total assets


$

15,930,428

$

14,935,233

Liabilities and Equity








Current liabilities








Accounts payable


$

1,257,686

$

979,912

Income taxes payable

43,249


3,783

Accrued expenses

546,576


739,898

Current maturities of long-term debt

418,947


426,990

Total current liabilities



2,266,458


2,150,583








Long-term debt



3,777,132


2,804,017








Deferred income taxes



918,435


902,186








Other liabilities



134,509


133,201

Total liabilities



7,096,534


5,989,987








Commitments and contingencies
















Redeemable noncontrolling interests



171,212


171,212








Equity








Common stock

652


652

Treasury stock, at cost

(7,334,595)


(7,094,266)

Additional paid-in capital



1,218,235


1,229,819

Retained earnings



14,940,418


14,798,082

Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity



8,824,710


8,934,287

Noncontrolling interests

(162,028)


(160,253)

Total equity



8,662,682


8,774,034

Total liabilities and equity


$

15,930,428

$

14,935,233

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

( in thousands )











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025


2024







Operating activities:







Net income

$

217,679

$

587,500







Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

133,756

115,252

Equity-based compensation

17,040

15,612

Deferred income taxes



16,249

(21,024)

Other adjustments

(4,195)

18,705

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable



(303,602)

(130,753)

Inventories



13,810

(133,025)

Other assets



(32,115)

(12,176)

Accounts payable



248,600

29,499

Income taxes receivable/payable

42,815

165,664

Accrued expenses

(197,434)

(280,037)

Net cash provided by operating activities



152,603

355,217







Investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(305,506)

(374,310)

Purchases of short-term investments

(10,000)

(205,873)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

137,811

272,994

Other investing activities

(1,064)

14,255

Net cash used in investing activities

(178,759)

(292,934)







Financing activities:







Issuance of current and long-term debt



1,405,943

379,268

Repayment of current and long-term debt



(432,527)

(413,939)

Dividends paid



(69,514)

(68,008)

Purchase of treasury stock

(250,138)

(298,059)

Other financing activities

(30,469)

(23,108)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



623,295

(423,846)







Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

597,139

(361,563)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



595,010

1,406,464

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period


$

1,192,149

$

1,044,901














Supplemental disclosure information:







Cash paid for interest

$

28,477

$

9,327

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

3,717

$

28,390

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

( dollars in thousands )




First Quarter






2025


2024


Q4 2024

External Net Sales










Steel

$

3,067,016

$

3,366,237

$

2,645,994

Steel Fabrication

352,307

447,179

396,226

Metals Recycling

534,895

507,270

482,081

Aluminum

66,576

62,203

60,099

Other

348,401

311,114

287,738

Consolidated Net Sales

$

4,369,195

$

4,694,003

$

3,872,138

Operating Income (Loss)










Steel

$

229,963

$

674,648

$

164,989

Steel Fabrication

116,745

178,381

142,189

Metals Recycling

25,710

16,659

23,361

Aluminum

(28,735)

(7,555)

(28,896)



343,683

862,133

301,643










Non-cash amortization of intangible assets

(6,897)

(7,664)

(7,573)

Profit sharing expense

(22,695)

(62,652)

(19,755)

Non-segment operations



(38,947)

(40,842)

(36,813)

Consolidated Operating Income

$

275,144

$

750,975

$

237,502

Adjusted EBITDA










Net income

$

217,679

$

587,500

$

209,872

Income taxes

62,975

178,281

34,090

Net interest expense (income)

2,316

(14,327)

(3,481)

Depreciation



125,122

106,030

116,147

Amortization of intangible assets

6,897

7,664

7,573

EBITDA

414,989

865,148

364,201

Non-cash adjustments








Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives








and currency remeasurement

19,153

(1,347)

(17,703)

Equity-based compensation

14,181

14,825

25,121

Adjusted EBITDA

$

448,323

$

878,626

$

371,619










Other Operating Information










Steel








Average external sales price (Per ton)

$

998

$

1,201

$

1,011

Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)

$

386

$

417

$

370










Flat Roll shipments








Butler, Columbus, and Sinton

2,119,187

1,993,305

1,841,745

Steel Processing divisions *

492,627

418,547

460,162

Long Product shipments








Structural and Rail Division

437,398

440,921

362,650

Engineered Bar Products Division

191,658

191,373

151,239

Roanoke Bar Division

144,186

124,920

123,133

Steel of West Virginia

96,483

86,528

81,387

Total Shipments (Tons)

3,481,539

3,255,594

3,020,316










External Shipments (Tons)

3,071,735

2,803,569

2,617,914










Steel Mill Production (Tons)

3,021,593

2,992,018

2,663,444










Metals Recycling








Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)

233,080

243,950

226,434

Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

1,452,432

1,457,789

1,421,021

External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

557,618

536,973

529,335

Steel Fabrication








Average sales price (Per ton)

$

2,599

$

3,141

$

2,718

Shipments (Tons)

135,581

143,842

145,901










Beginning the fourth quarter 2024, results from an entity previously included in Metals Recycling are presented within Aluminum. All prior periods

presented have been recast to reflect the change.

* Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply operations

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

MENAFN22042025003732001241ID1109460223

