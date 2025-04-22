Steel Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
After-tax
ROIC =
|
Net Income Attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(Quarterly Average Current Maturities of Long-term Debt + Long-term Debt + Total Equity)
Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA; therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel, aluminum, and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and imports of steel, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes and supplies, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, and other energy resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) increased environmental, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability considerations from our customers and investors or related regulations; (8) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel and aluminum producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply of scrap for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) our ability to retain, develop, and attract key personnel; (14) litigation and legal compliance; (15) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (16) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (17) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (18) the impacts of impairment charges.
More specifically, we refer you to our more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Dec. 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
4,369,195
|
|
$
|
4,694,003
|
|
$
|
3,872,138
|
Costs of goods sold
|
|
|
3,882,651
|
|
|
3,713,205
|
|
|
3,430,404
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
486,544
|
|
|
980,798
|
|
|
441,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
181,808
|
|
|
159,507
|
|
|
176,904
|
Profit sharing
|
|
|
22,695
|
|
|
62,652
|
|
|
19,755
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
6,897
|
|
|
7,664
|
|
|
7,573
|
Operating income
|
|
|
275,144
|
|
|
750,975
|
|
|
237,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
|
|
|
12,131
|
|
|
11,978
|
|
|
14,579
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(17,641)
|
|
|
(26,784)
|
|
|
(21,040)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
280,654
|
|
|
765,781
|
|
|
243,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
62,975
|
|
|
178,281
|
|
|
34,091
|
Net income
|
|
|
217,679
|
|
|
587,500
|
|
|
209,872
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(528)
|
|
|
(3,459)
|
|
|
(2,579)
|
Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
|
$
|
217,151
|
|
$
|
584,041
|
|
$
|
207,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
$
|
3.68
|
|
$
|
1.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
150,262
|
|
|
158,666
|
|
|
152,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
effect of assumed conversions when dilutive
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
$
|
3.67
|
|
$
|
1.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and share equivalents outstanding
|
|
|
150,809
|
|
|
159,354
|
|
|
152,801
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,186,917
|
|
|
$
|
589,464
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
19,636
|
|
|
|
147,811
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
1,720,801
|
|
|
|
1,417,199
|
Inventories
|
|
|
3,099,054
|
|
|
|
3,113,733
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
190,297
|
|
|
|
163,131
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
6,216,705
|
|
|
|
5,431,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
8,322,652
|
|
|
|
8,117,988
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
220,336
|
|
|
|
227,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
477,471
|
|
|
|
477,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
693,264
|
|
|
|
681,202
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
15,930,428
|
|
|
$
|
14,935,233
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
1,257,686
|
|
|
$
|
979,912
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
43,249
|
|
|
|
3,783
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
546,576
|
|
|
|
739,898
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
|
418,947
|
|
|
|
426,990
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
2,266,458
|
|
|
|
2,150,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
3,777,132
|
|
|
|
2,804,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
918,435
|
|
|
|
902,186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
134,509
|
|
|
|
133,201
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
7,096,534
|
|
|
|
5,989,987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
171,212
|
|
|
|
171,212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
652
|
|
|
|
652
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
|
(7,334,595)
|
|
|
|
(7,094,266)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,218,235
|
|
|
|
1,229,819
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
14,940,418
|
|
|
|
14,798,082
|
Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity
|
|
|
8,824,710
|
|
|
|
8,934,287
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(162,028)
|
|
|
|
(160,253)
|
Total equity
|
|
|
8,662,682
|
|
|
|
8,774,034
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
15,930,428
|
|
|
$
|
14,935,233
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
( in thousands )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
217,679
|
|
$
|
587,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
133,756
|
|
|
115,252
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
17,040
|
|
|
15,612
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
16,249
|
|
|
(21,024)
|
Other adjustments
|
|
|
(4,195)
|
|
|
18,705
|
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(303,602)
|
|
|
(130,753)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
13,810
|
|
|
(133,025)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
(32,115)
|
|
|
(12,176)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
248,600
|
|
|
29,499
|
Income taxes receivable/payable
|
|
|
42,815
|
|
|
165,664
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
(197,434)
|
|
|
(280,037)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
152,603
|
|
|
355,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(305,506)
|
|
|
(374,310)
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
|
|
(10,000)
|
|
|
(205,873)
|
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|
|
|
137,811
|
|
|
272,994
|
Other investing activities
|
|
|
(1,064)
|
|
|
14,255
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(178,759)
|
|
|
(292,934)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of current and long-term debt
|
|
|
1,405,943
|
|
|
379,268
|
Repayment of current and long-term debt
|
|
|
(432,527)
|
|
|
(413,939)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(69,514)
|
|
|
(68,008)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
(250,138)
|
|
|
(298,059)
|
Other financing activities
|
|
|
(30,469)
|
|
|
(23,108)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
623,295
|
|
|
(423,846)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
|
597,139
|
|
|
(361,563)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
595,010
|
|
|
1,406,464
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$
|
1,192,149
|
|
$
|
1,044,901
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
28,477
|
|
$
|
9,327
|
Cash paid for income taxes, net
|
|
$
|
3,717
|
|
$
|
28,390
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
( dollars in thousands )
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Q4 2024
|
External Net Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel
|
|
$
|
3,067,016
|
|
$
|
3,366,237
|
|
$
|
2,645,994
|
Steel Fabrication
|
|
|
352,307
|
|
|
447,179
|
|
|
396,226
|
Metals Recycling
|
|
|
534,895
|
|
|
507,270
|
|
|
482,081
|
Aluminum
|
|
|
66,576
|
|
|
62,203
|
|
|
60,099
|
Other
|
|
|
348,401
|
|
|
311,114
|
|
|
287,738
|
Consolidated Net Sales
|
|
$
|
4,369,195
|
|
$
|
4,694,003
|
|
$
|
3,872,138
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel
|
|
$
|
229,963
|
|
$
|
674,648
|
|
$
|
164,989
|
Steel Fabrication
|
|
|
116,745
|
|
|
178,381
|
|
|
142,189
|
Metals Recycling
|
|
|
25,710
|
|
|
16,659
|
|
|
23,361
|
Aluminum
|
|
|
(28,735)
|
|
|
(7,555)
|
|
|
(28,896)
|
|
|
|
343,683
|
|
|
862,133
|
|
|
301,643
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
(6,897)
|
|
|
(7,664)
|
|
|
(7,573)
|
Profit sharing expense
|
|
|
(22,695)
|
|
|
(62,652)
|
|
|
(19,755)
|
Non-segment operations
|
|
|
(38,947)
|
|
|
(40,842)
|
|
|
(36,813)
|
Consolidated Operating Income
|
|
$
|
275,144
|
|
$
|
750,975
|
|
$
|
237,502
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
217,679
|
|
$
|
587,500
|
|
$
|
209,872
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
62,975
|
|
|
178,281
|
|
|
34,090
|
Net interest expense (income)
|
|
|
2,316
|
|
|
(14,327)
|
|
|
(3,481)
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
125,122
|
|
|
106,030
|
|
|
116,147
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
6,897
|
|
|
7,664
|
|
|
7,573
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
414,989
|
|
|
865,148
|
|
|
364,201
|
Non-cash adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and currency remeasurement
|
|
|
19,153
|
|
|
(1,347)
|
|
|
(17,703)
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
|
14,181
|
|
|
14,825
|
|
|
25,121
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
448,323
|
|
$
|
878,626
|
|
$
|
371,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Operating Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average external sales price (Per ton)
|
|
$
|
998
|
|
$
|
1,201
|
|
$
|
1,011
|
Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)
|
|
$
|
386
|
|
$
|
417
|
|
$
|
370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flat Roll shipments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butler, Columbus, and Sinton
|
|
|
2,119,187
|
|
|
1,993,305
|
|
|
1,841,745
|
Steel Processing divisions *
|
|
|
492,627
|
|
|
418,547
|
|
|
460,162
|
Long Product shipments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Structural and Rail Division
|
|
|
437,398
|
|
|
440,921
|
|
|
362,650
|
Engineered Bar Products Division
|
|
|
191,658
|
|
|
191,373
|
|
|
151,239
|
Roanoke Bar Division
|
|
|
144,186
|
|
|
124,920
|
|
|
123,133
|
Steel of West Virginia
|
|
|
96,483
|
|
|
86,528
|
|
|
81,387
|
Total Shipments (Tons)
|
|
|
3,481,539
|
|
|
3,255,594
|
|
|
3,020,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External Shipments (Tons)
|
|
|
3,071,735
|
|
|
2,803,569
|
|
|
2,617,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel Mill Production (Tons)
|
|
|
3,021,593
|
|
|
2,992,018
|
|
|
2,663,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metals Recycling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)
|
|
|
233,080
|
|
|
243,950
|
|
|
226,434
|
Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
|
|
|
1,452,432
|
|
|
1,457,789
|
|
|
1,421,021
|
External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
|
|
|
557,618
|
|
|
536,973
|
|
|
529,335
|
Steel Fabrication
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average sales price (Per ton)
|
|
$
|
2,599
|
|
$
|
3,141
|
|
$
|
2,718
|
Shipments (Tons)
|
|
|
135,581
|
|
|
143,842
|
|
|
145,901
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning the fourth quarter 2024, results from an entity previously included in Metals Recycling are presented within Aluminum. All prior periods
presented have been recast to reflect the change.
|
* Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply operations
