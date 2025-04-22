Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Dexcom, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM ) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, DexCom insiders caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose material information concerning expected revenue for the fiscal year 2024. On July 25, 2024, Dexcom announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on their execution of "several key strategic initiatives" which "did not meet [their] high standards." On this news, DexCom's stock price fell to $64.00, a decline of about 40.66%.

If you currently own DXCM and purchased prior to January 8, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED