Fraud Unveils Policy Monitoring To Strengthen Risk Management And Policy Compliance

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud is proud to announce the launch of Policy Monitoring , an innovative solution designed to help businesses proactively manage merchant policy compliance and contractual risks. It empowers organizations to mitigate threats, enhance efficiency, and reduce operational costs while ensuring merchant adherence to policy terms.

Policy Monitoring's intelligent rules and anomaly detection capabilities work together to detect both policy threshold breaches and unusual patterns, offering a comprehensive and proactive approach to managing merchant risk. Customizable thresholds enable tailored monitoring for specific merchants or policy groups, significantly reducing false positives. Additionally, Policy Monitoring provides detailed reporting to give organizations deeper insights to inform both risk management and business growth strategies.

It also enables organizations to identify policy violations the moment they happen and take immediate action, flagging or escalating issues with automated workflows. Always-on monitoring strengthens protection by detecting and blocking threats before they escalate, while intuitive case management streamlines the resolution process. With these capabilities, companies can reduce manual workloads, cut costs, and maintain robust compliance mechanisms.

"Effective merchant policy management and risk oversight are essential for businesses striving to meet today's complex regulatory and operational challenges," said Cathy Ross, President of Fraud. "With Policy Monitoring, we are delivering a solution that not only detects risks in real-time but also enables businesses to act decisively, ensuring compliance, reducing costs, and protecting their bottom line."

To support businesses in leveraging this powerful solution, Fraud is hosting a webinar, "From Reactive to Proactive: Transform Merchant Risk Management with Real-Time Policy Monitoring." Featuring in-house experts Kevin Shine and Michael Fossel, the webinar will showcase how companies can leverage Policy Monitoring to optimize merchant risk management and make more informed decisions, featuring a live demonstration and real-world results, among other valuable insights.

Watch the webinar to discover how Policy Monitoring can transform your risk management processes .

About Fraud

Fraud delivers an AI-powered platform for fraud prevention, AML compliance, and digital risk management. Trusted by financial institutions and digital commerce enterprises worldwide, our patented cloud-native solution prevents fraud, money laundering, and financial crimes in real-time while automating customer onboarding, monitoring, and compliance workflows. Our platform leverages collective intelligence derived from billions of transactions and digital identities. With a no-code/low-code architecture that natively integrates data from 50+ leading providers, and advanced AI and rules-based decision engines, Fraud empowers businesses to make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions.

