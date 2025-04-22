Reinvent Telecom Strengthens Support For Netsapiens-Powered Mycloud Ucaas Solution

Reinvent recently added three seasoned professionals-Michael McIntosh, Tammy Trejo and Scott Fertig-to strengthen its NetSapiens knowledge base and support for partners reselling MyCloud UCaaS, Reinvent's next-gen, NetSapiens-powered solution , which was launched in August 2024.

"Reinvent has supported Metaswitch partners for years with a reputation for depth and reliability. Now, we're building a NetSapiens powerhouse as well. The additions of Michael, Tammy and Scott send a clear message: Reinvent is committed to delivering a world-class partner experience with the strongest possible bench," said Justin Catlett, President of Reinvent Telecom. "Together, these new team members bring more than eight decades of experience in telecom and nearly 20 years working with NetSapiens. Their cumulative expertise directly benefits our partners through faster support, smoother onboarding and greater confidence in scaling their businesses."

Meet the Experts:

Michael McIntosh , Sales Engineer - With more than 30 years in the telecom industry and five years of direct experience with the NetSapiens platform, McIntosh brings a rare combination of technical engineering, client consultation and solution design skills that enable him to bridge the gap between engineering and sales. In his role at Reinvent, McIntosh works closely with Reinvent's sales teams, resellers and customers to design and implement the MyCloud UCaaS platform. Most recently, McIntosh was an onboarding specialist with SkySwitch/BCMOne. Previously, he held roles at telecom providers in the U.S. and U.K., specializing in VoIP systems engineering and strategic client engagement.

Tammy Trejo , VoIP II Engineer - Trejo brings 40 years of experience in telecommunications and seven years of hands-on work with the NetSapiens platform. She's known for her deep troubleshooting capabilities and operational efficiency-qualities that significantly enhance Reinvent's support team and partner-facing resources. In her role at Reinvent, Trejo supports reseller partners by installing and troubleshooting NetSapiens-based devices, connections, systems and applications to ensure seamless performance and fast issue resolution. During her career, Trejo has held technical and operations roles at companies such as Absolute Communications and Network Solutions, Innovative Communications Systems Advanced Telecommunications and more.

Scott Fertig, Core Voice Engineer - With more than five years of direct NetSapiens experience and more than 10 years in telecom, Fertig brings a powerful mix of platform-specific knowledge and systems infrastructure expertise. As the newest member of the Voice Core team, Fertig is responsible for all key engineering aspects of the Reinvent NetSapiens deployment to ensure industry-standard reliability for our customers. In addition, his expertise and experience with the platform have been instrumental in accelerating the organization's ability to achieve first-time resolution of technical issues. Fertig previously worked at Community Fiber Solutions and Benton Ridge Telephone Company, where he operated in local exchange environments and managed backend systems and network operations.

Reinvent's expanded team helps partners accelerate deployments, optimize their services and confidently grow their customer base using the MyCloud UCaaS platform.

The additions reinforce the company's commitment to delivering the same high level of support and enablement on the NetSapiens platform that partners have come to expect on the company's Metaswitch platform.

Reinvent Offers Multiplatform Expertise

Reinvent stands apart as a trusted multiplatform cloud communications provider, offering partners the choice of Metaswitch and NetSapiens platforms. This flexibility allows Reinvent's reseller community to evolve at their own pace, whether continuing with a familiar foundation or migrating to a future-focused environment.

"Reinvent has long been recognized as a leader in supporting Metaswitch-based solutions, and with the addition of this deep NetSapiens expertise, we've solidified our position as a true multiplatform provider," said Catlett. "Whether partners prefer to continue with Metaswitch or scale quickly on NetSapiens, we offer the experience, support and stability they need to succeed in a changing market."

Reinvent's commitment to supporting both platforms gives partners business continuity and choice, backed by decades of engineering expertise, regulatory support and a partner-first approach to service delivery.

For more information about Reinvent's MyCloud UCaaS solution and partner programs, meet the Reinvent team at the 2025 Robin Robins IT Sales & Marketing Bootcamp , April 22-24, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Or visit or call/text 888.704.7346.

About Reinvent Telecom

Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its white-label wholesale and co-branded partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing and Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Business Messaging, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on proven platforms and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solutions are managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its reseller partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at .

SOURCE Reinvent Telecom