Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Announces Option Grants

CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. ("CPS" or the "Company") (TSXV: CPS) announces the grant of share options ("Options") to acquire common shares ("Common Shares") under its omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the "Plan").

The Company granted 75,000 Options to the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The Options are exercisable at $0.23 per Common Share and expire April 21, 2030. As of the date hereof, there are 92,627,156 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and therefore, a maximum of 9,262,716 Options, RSUs, DSUs, PSUs and other share-based awards may be issued under the Plan on a combined basis, of which an aggregate of 6,277,000 Options have been granted.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is developing North American manufacturing capacity for ultra-high-clarity pattern solar glass through multiple facilities, utilizing high-purity low-iron silica sand from its wholly owned Wanipigow quarry leases.

The Company's proposed low-carbon facility in Selkirk, Manitoba intends to utilize renewable Manitoba hydroelectricity with the potential to produce 6GW of low-carbon solar glass annually. The Company's planned facility located in the U.S. could produce an additional 4GW of domestic solar glass. With 10GW of annual proposed solar glass manufacturing capacity, the Company is well positioned to become the largest and preferred supplier in North America. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CPS".

