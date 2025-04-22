HCI Group Sets First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For Thursday, May 8, 2025, At 4:45 P.M. ET
HCI management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at .
Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 325047
Webcast
Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.
A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at .
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 52364
About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.
The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit .
Company Contact:
Bill Broomall, CFA
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 776-1012
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel 949-574-3860
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment