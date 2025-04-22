TAP Air Portugal's New Sale Offers Flights To Europe From $399 Roundtrip

TAP Air Portugal's sale has low fares starting from $399 roundtrip to Europe

Sales Fares Must Be Purchased by May 4 for Travel from September thru March

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TAP Air Portugal has announced a new fare sale with roundtrip fares to Europe as low as $399 roundtrip. Sale fares are available through May 4, 2025, for travel from September 15, 2025 through March 22, 2026, except for holiday black-out dates from December 15, 2025, to January 12, 2026.

All eight of TAP's US gateway cities have sale fares, including New York (JFK and Newark), Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Washington, DC (Dulles), as well as Los Angeles, a new city from which the airline launches service on May 16.

Sale Fares Include:

.Washington/Dulles to Madrid from $399 roundtrip;

.Chicago to Barcelona from $409 roundtrip;

.Miami to Madrid from $419 roundtrip;

.New York JFK to Paris from $429 roundtrip;

.New York JFK to Barcelona from $429 roundtrip;

.New York/Newark to Milan from $439 roundtrip;

.Miami to Paris from $449 roundtrip;

.Los Angeles to Madrid from $459 roundtrip;

.San Francisco to Milan from $479 roundtrip;

.Chicago to Lisbon from $499 roundtrip;

.Boston to Ponta Delgada from $499 roundtrip;

.Boston to Rome from $509 roundtrip;

.Washington/Dulles to Lisbon from $529 roundtrip;

.Los Angeles to Lisbon from $579 roundtrip; and

.San Francisco to Lisbon from $579 roundtrip.

“TAP's 80th anniversary year just keeps getting better,” said Carlos Antunes, TAP's Director for the Americas.“Just ahead of launching our new service from Los Angeles International next month, we are offering some incredible sale fares to Portugal and beyond to 40 additional European and African cities. And, of course, even our best sales always include our popular Portugal Stopover program where travelers can enjoy two vacation destinations for the price of one, with up to 10 days in Portugal en route for no additional airfare.”

The promotion also includes a 15 percent discount on the first bag checked as well as surf, windsurfing, long-boarding, kite-surfing or biking equipment.

More information is available on the sale at , or from travel agents.

About TAP Air Portugal:

Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal is Portugal's leading airline and the world's leading airline between Europe and Brazil. A member of Star Alliance since 2005, TAP has its hub in Lisbon, providing unmatched access to Europe, Africa, North, Central, and South America. TAP offers more than 1,250 weekly flights to 85 cities in 30 countries through its network of destinations, which includes six airports in Portugal, nine in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 13 in Africa and 43 in Europe (in addition to Portugal). TAP operates one of the youngest fleets in the world and is committed to offering the best product in the sector for its customers. The Portuguese airline operates a fleet of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A330neo, A321LR, A320neo and A321neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express). TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings to be one of the 25 safest airlines in the world. The airline has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Gareth Edmondson Jones

Robertson Solutions

+1 917-399-9355

