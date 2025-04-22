USGrants Identifies Over $1.17 Billion in Federal Funding Opportunities for Engineering Companies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USGrants, a premier online resource for government grants and federal funding, has tracked over 592 active funding programs totaling more than $1.17 billion USD allocated to support engineering companies across the United States.

These grants span multiple sectors- from biomedical, structural, and materials engineering to emerging technologies and workforce development-offered by major agencies including the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Energy, Department of Defense, and others.

Recent Highlighted Funding Opportunities:

NSF Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Funding Number: 21 550

Advanced Computing Systems & Services for Science and Engineering Research

Funding Amount: $10,000,000

Funding Number: 19 534

Design and Deployment of Engineering With Nature® (EWN) Solutions for Western Resilience

Funding Amount: $1,500,000

Funding Number: W81EWF 21 SOI 0016

Engineering Design of Advanced H2/CO2 Membrane Separations

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

Funding Number: DE FOA 0000215

ADVANCE: Increasing Participation of Women in Engineering Careers

Funding Amount: $4,000,000

Funding Number: 12 584

Biomedical Engineering and Bioengineering Research Grants

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Funding Number: PD 09 5345 / PAR 19 159

The full, updated list of engineering funding opportunities can be accessed at:



How to Apply for Federal Engineering Grants:

1. Obtain a DUNS Number – A 9-digit ID from Dun & Bradstreet (may take up to 2 business days).

2. Register with SAM – Required to apply (allow up to 4 weeks).

3. Register at Grants – Create an organizational profile and login.

4. Submit the Application Package – Include all required documentation.

5. Obtain a Tracking Number – Used to track the status of your submission.

6. Monitor Application Progress – Through the Grants portal.

About USGrants

USGrants is the go-to portal for discovering and applying for government funding in the United States.

