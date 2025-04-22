Compass To Announce First Quarter 2025 Results On May 8

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP ), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume1, today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

The conference call and shareholder presentation will be accessible online via the Compass Investor Relations website, .

You can also register in advance to access the live conference call at: Compass Inc. 1Q25 Earnings Conference Call . An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after its completion for 90 days following the call. To access the replay and shareholder presentation, visit the Events and Presentations section of the Compass Investor Relations website.

About Compass

Compass is a leading tech-enabled real estate services company that includes the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents at its owned-brokerage to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time, and manage their businesses more efficiently. The Compass network includes Christie's International Real Estate, the world's premier global luxury real estate brand with over 100 independently owned brokerage Affiliates in 50 countries and territories. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the country's largest groups of small business owners, please visit .

Compass uses its Investor Relations website, , to disclose information that may be of interest or material to its investors and to comply with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Compass' Investor Relations website and follow Compass' press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

