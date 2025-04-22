Congruence Therapeutics Announces Participation At The Citi Biotech Private Access Day And 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Conferences

MONTREAL, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of correctors for diseases of protein misfolding, including MC4R-deficient genetic obesity, GBA-driven Parkinson's disease and AAT-deficient lung and liver disease, announced today its participation in upcoming investor conferences:

Citi Biotech Private Access Day, April 24, 2025 – this event is being held in a virtual format during which Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Conference, May 4-6, 2025 - Dr. Clarissa Desjardins, Chief Executive Officer of Congruence, will present on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 1:30 PM ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, RevenirTM, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter. Congruence has leveraged its proprietary discovery engine to launch a pipeline of wholly owned drugs directed to high-value, genetically validated, difficult-to-drug targets spanning a variety of indications including genetic obesity, GBA Parkinson's Disease, and α1-Antitrypsin Deficiency. Congruence is further deploying its discovery platform to support two recently executed multi-target research collaborations with large pharmaceutical companies focused on the discovery of small molecule correctors for the treatment of solid tumors and metabolic diseases.

For more information, please visit .

Company Contact

Charles Grubsztajn

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED