Genpact Named A Leader In Nelsonhall's 2025 NEAT Evaluation For Property & Casualty Operations: Analytics & AI

NelsonHall's NEAT assessment evaluates vendors based on their ability to deliver immediate impact and future-ready solutions to clients. Genpact is named a Leader in all six evaluation categories: overall, underwriting, customer service/administration, claims administration, operations analytics, and AI/GenAI. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to innovation, and measurable impact across the P&C insurance value chain.

"Our AI-first approach delivers actionable insights that improve efficiency and create long-term value for our clients," said Sameer Dewan, Global Business Leader, Financial Services, Genpact. "By embedding AI, data, and technology into underwriting, claims management, and operations, we help insurers streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and drive better outcomes."

Genpact supports more than 160 insurers worldwide, delivering end-to-end solutions through offerings such as underwriting modernization, AI-powered claims management, and catastrophe claims management. Its leadership is further bolstered by strategic investments in AI and data, as well as partnerships with industry leaders like Guidewire and Insurity.

"Genpact is identified as an overall Leader in P&C Operations: Analytics & AI for its AI-led solutions, including AI use cases deployed across the value chain," said Bilal Chaudhry, Principal Analyst, NelsonHall . "Its strategic focus enhances customer experience, streamlines operations, and accelerates decision-making. Notable initiatives like Genpact AI Adjuster Assist automate property contents inventory and fulfillment in the claims processes, improving efficiency and responsiveness."

With a global presence, flexible engagement models and high client retention, Genpact combines deep industry expertise with advanced technologies to deliver lasting value. Its solutions embed analytics and generative AI across the P&C value chain to improve underwriting accuracy, accelerate claims settlement, and enhance customer experience.

Key Genpact offerings for P&C insurers include:



Underwriting Manager : Modular platform modernizing underwriting workflows

Genpact Claims Manager : End-to-end platform automating claims setup, segmentation, and fast-track processing

Genpact AI Adjuster Assist: AI tool for streamlining property contents inventory, pricing, and fulfillment Catastrophe Claims Management : Scalable solution for fast and efficient disaster claims handling

To learn more about Genpact's advanced technology solutions and services for P&C insurers, click here .

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors, including its NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) assessments that help buyers make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is an advanced technology services and solutions company that delivers lasting value for leading enterprises globally. Through our deep business knowledge, operational excellence, and cutting-edge solutions – we help companies across industries get ahead and stay ahead. Powered by curiosity, courage, and innovation , our teams implement data, technology, and AI to create tomorrow, today. Get to know us at genpact and on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and Facebook .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

+1-978-905-9582

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact Ltd.