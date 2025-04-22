AI Will Reshape, Not Replace, The Role Of Customer Service Agents, Says Info-Tech Research Group

A new resource from Info-Tech Research Group reveals how AI is revolutionizing customer service by addressing long-standing challenges such as long wait times, impersonal interactions, and operational inefficiencies. The research outlines key 2025 predictions, including AI-assisted agents, real-time personalization, and the rise of voice and conversational AI, signaling a significant shift in how organizations will deliver customer experience moving forward.

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - As customer expectations continue to rise, organizations struggle to meet the demand for fast, effective, and personalized service. Long wait times, impersonal interactions, and disjointed service channels have led to rampant rage-clicking and sinking customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores. Recognizing the urgent need to address these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has recently published its resource, "How AI is Driving the 4th Revolution in Customer Experience ." The research outlines how AI can help organizations modernize their customer service strategies and equip IT leaders with practical guidance for transforming the agent and customer experience.

"Today's customers are quick to leave after just one poor experience. At the same time, high-stress levels among agents lead to burnout and reduced productivity. AI in customer service should enhance the experience for both customers and employees," says Terra Higginson , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Whether you're a customer or an agent, this 4th revolution in customer service is fundamentally about putting people first."

Info-Tech's research explains how customer service models have significantly evolved over four major eras. Early support models were built around high-touch and direct phone interactions, providing a personalized but costly experience. In the 1990s, organizations shifted to offshore call centers to prioritize cost efficiency, but often at the expense of service quality and overall customer satisfaction. More recently, organizations turned to basic automation and first-generation chatbots, which introduced efficiency but lacked personalization and adaptability. The firm identifies AI as the next evolution, capable of overcoming the limitations of each prior era.

According to Info-Tech's resource, AI technologies can interpret and respond to a diverse range of customer inquiries in real time, eliminating the need for rigid scripts or one-size-fits-all workflows. AI's capacity to synthesize vast and complex data sets enables tailored responses and predictive insights that significantly improve both agent performance and customer satisfaction, leading to more personalized, efficient, and scalable service delivery.

In its "How AI is Driving the 4th Revolution in Customer Experience " resource, Info-Tech outlines the following AI-driven CX predictions for 2025:



AI will be standard : AI will become a standard feature in customer service software. Organizations that don't integrate AI into their service operations will lose competitive ground.

AI as an assistant : AI will augment, not replace, agents by matching them with the right customers and providing real-time insights to improve outcomes.

Evolution of the agent : AI will empower agents to focus on high-value, empathetic, and complex interactions while automating repetitive tasks and reducing burnout.

Real-time personalized interaction : CSAT scores will dramatically improve as AI reduces resolution times, increases containment rates, and delivers personalized service across all channels.

Voice AI & conversations : Advances in natural language processing, generative AI, and conversational AI will bring more natural, dynamic voice interactions, making AI-led voice support feel intuitive and human-like. LLM-agnostic CX AI : Customer service platforms will become increasingly LLM-agnostic, seamlessly shifting to the best-suited model for each interaction, similar to how ride-sharing apps match passengers to the best driver.

The AI-driven transformation of customer service offers a direct solution to the legacy pain points faced by traditional call centers, such as rage-clicking, high agent turnover, and customer churn. Info-Tech's research explains that while AI will reshape job functions, it will also enhance the overall agent experience by reducing stress, improving effectiveness, and restoring meaning to customer-facing roles.

To support organizations exploring AI-driven CX strategies, Higginson also outlines the evolving vendor landscape shaping the future of customer service. Info-Tech's resource features a range of solution providers, evaluated through real-user feedback on the firm's SoftwareReviews platform, offering insights into which solutions are best positioned to support improved customer engagement and agent performance.

