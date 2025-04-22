First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|30,669
|$
|31,637
|$
|32,120
|$
|32,696
|$
|33,418
|Interest on securities
|1,238
|1,447
|1,070
|1,211
|1,698
|Interest on deposits in banks
|3,262
|3,348
|3,702
|2,882
|913
|Total interest income
|35,169
|36,432
|36,892
|36,789
|36,029
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|4,871
|5,099
|5,298
|4,877
|4,365
|Interest on borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Total interest expense
|4,871
|5,099
|5,298
|4,877
|4,400
|Net interest income
|30,298
|31,333
|31,594
|31,912
|31,629
|Provision for credit losses
|321
|1,082
|1,360
|144
|1,011
|Net interest income after provision
|29,977
|30,251
|30,234
|31,768
|30,618
|Noninterest income
|10,229
|10,337
|10,452
|9,342
|9,259
|Noninterest expense
|24,944
|24,107
|24,177
|24,897
|23,386
|Income before income taxes
|15,262
|16,481
|16,509
|16,213
|16,491
|Income tax expense
|3,444
|3,441
|3,476
|3,527
|3,646
|Net income
|$
|11,818
|$
|13,040
|$
|13,033
|$
|12,686
|$
|12,845
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.70
|Diluted
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.71
|Cash dividends per common share
|Regular
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.29
|0.29
|Special cash dividend
|2.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|18,324,760
|18,299,612
|18,279,612
|18,343,958
|18,476,128
|Diluted
|18,451,321
|18,418,441
|18,371,907
|18,409,876
|18,545,910
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.49
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.60
|%
|Return on average common equity
|9.49
|%
|9.89
|%
|10.04
|%
|10.02
|%
|10.18
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|13.79
|%
|14.12
|%
|14.46
|%
|14.54
|%
|14.82
|%
_____________
|(1
|)
|A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Noninterest income
|Wealth management
|$
|1,162
|$
|1,251
|$
|1,071
|$
|1,064
|$
|1,099
|Service charges on deposits
|3,836
|3,613
|3,661
|3,428
|3,310
|Other service charges and fees
|3,340
|3,575
|3,697
|3,670
|3,450
|Other operating income
|1,891
|1,898
|2,023
|1,180
|1,400
|Total noninterest income
|$
|10,229
|$
|10,337
|$
|10,452
|$
|9,342
|$
|9,259
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|13,335
|$
|13,501
|$
|13,129
|$
|12,491
|$
|12,581
|Occupancy expense
|1,576
|1,329
|1,270
|1,309
|1,378
|Furniture and equipment expense
|1,575
|1,562
|1,574
|1,687
|1,545
|Service fees
|2,484
|2,305
|2,461
|2,427
|2,449
|Advertising and public relations
|1,055
|1,165
|967
|933
|796
|Professional fees
|372
|295
|221
|330
|372
|Amortization of intangibles
|524
|535
|536
|530
|530
|FDIC premiums and assessments
|362
|365
|365
|364
|369
|Litigation expense
|-
|-
|-
|1,800
|-
|Other operating expense
|3,661
|3,050
|3,654
|3,026
|3,366
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|24,944
|$
|24,107
|$
|24,177
|$
|24,897
|$
|23,386
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share
|$
|11,818
|$
|13,040
|$
|13,033
|$
|12,686
|$
|12,845
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Merger expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Day 2 provision for allowance for credit losses - Surrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Litigation expense
|-
|-
|-
|1,800
|-
|Other items(1)
|-
|-
|(825
|)
|-
|-
|Total adjustments
|-
|-
|(825
|)
|1,800
|-
|Tax effect
|-
|-
|(198
|)
|432
|-
|Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP
|$
|11,818
|$
|13,040
|$
|12,406
|$
|14,054
|$
|12,845
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.69
|Performance ratios, non-GAAP
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.49
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.60
|%
|Adjusted return on average common equity
|9.49
|%
|9.89
|%
|9.56
|%
|11.10
|%
|10.18
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)
|13.79
|%
|14.12
|%
|13.77
|%
|16.11
|%
|14.82
|%
_____________
|(1
|)
|Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.
|(2
|)
|A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Average
| Average
Yield/
|Average
| Average
Yield/
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Assets
|Earning assets
|Loans(2)(3)
|$
|2,395,068
|$
|30,757
|5.21
|%
|$
|2,549,107
|$
|33,500
|5.29
|%
|Securities available for sale
|149,266
|1,261
|3.43
|%
|239,010
|1,731
|2.91
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|295,939
|3,262
|4.47
|%
|66,483
|916
|5.54
|%
|Total earning assets
|2,840,273
|35,280
|5.04
|%
|2,854,600
|36,147
|5.09
|%
|Other assets
|373,791
|373,614
|Total assets
|$
|3,214,064
|$
|3,228,214
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Demand deposits
|$
|658,651
|$
|180
|0.11
|%
|$
|665,875
|$
|162
|0.10
|%
|Savings deposits
|891,148
|3,311
|1.51
|%
|866,084
|3,412
|1.58
|%
|Time deposits
|238,254
|1,380
|2.35
|%
|249,974
|790
|1.27
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,788,053
|4,871
|1.10
|%
|1,781,933
|4,364
|0.98
|%
|Borrowings
|Federal funds purchased
|-
|-
|-
|2,527
|35
|5.52
|%
|Retail repurchase agreements
|1,071
|-
|0.06
|%
|1,127
|-
|0.05
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,071
|-
|0.06
|%
|3,654
|35
|3.85
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,789,124
|4,871
|1.10
|%
|1,785,587
|4,399
|0.99
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|859,988
|886,947
|Other liabilities
|60,167
|48,298
|Total liabilities
|2,709,279
|2,720,832
|Stockholders' equity
|504,785
|507,382
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,214,064
|$
|3,228,214
|Net interest income, FTE(1)
|$
|30,409
|$
|31,748
|Net interest rate spread
|3.94
|%
|4.10
|%
|Net interest margin, FTE(1)
|4.34
|%
|4.47
|%
_____________
|(1
|)
|Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
|(2
|)
|Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
|(3
|)
|Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $556 thousand and $781 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|414,682
|$
|377,454
|$
|315,338
|$
|329,877
|$
|248,905
|Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
|129,659
|169,849
|166,669
|129,686
|166,247
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|2,382,699
|2,416,089
|2,444,113
|2,473,268
|2,519,833
|Allowance for credit losses
|(33,784
|)
|(34,825
|)
|(35,118
|)
|(34,885
|)
|(35,461
|)
|Loans held for investment, net
|2,348,915
|2,381,264
|2,408,995
|2,438,383
|2,484,372
|Premises and equipment, net
|48,780
|48,735
|49,654
|50,528
|51,333
|Other real estate owned
|298
|521
|346
|100
|374
|Interest receivable
|9,306
|9,207
|9,883
|9,984
|10,719
|Goodwill
|143,946
|143,946
|143,946
|143,946
|143,946
|Other intangible assets
|12,490
|13,014
|13,550
|14,085
|14,615
|Other assets
|117,697
|117,226
|115,980
|116,230
|115,470
|Total assets
|$
|3,225,773
|$
|3,261,216
|$
|3,224,361
|$
|3,232,819
|$
|3,235,981
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|893,794
|$
|883,499
|$
|869,723
|$
|889,462
|$
|902,396
|Interest-bearing
|1,790,683
|1,807,748
|1,789,530
|1,787,810
|1,779,819
|Total deposits
|2,684,477
|2,691,247
|2,659,253
|2,677,272
|2,682,215
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|908
|906
|954
|894
|1,006
|Interest, taxes, and other liabilities
|43,971
|42,671
|43,460
|45,769
|45,816
|Total liabilities
|2,729,356
|2,734,824
|2,703,667
|2,723,935
|2,729,037
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|18,327
|18,322
|18,291
|18,270
|18,413
|Additional paid-in capital
|169,867
|169,752
|168,691
|168,272
|173,041
|Retained earnings
|317,728
|349,489
|342,121
|334,756
|327,389
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(9,505
|)
|(11,171
|)
|(8,409
|)
|(12,414
|)
|(11,899
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|496,417
|526,392
|520,694
|508,884
|506,944
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,225,773
|$
|3,261,216
|$
|3,224,361
|$
|3,232,819
|$
|3,235,981
|Shares outstanding at period-end
|18,326,657
|18,321,795
|18,290,938
|18,270,273
|18,413,088
|Book value per common share
|$
|27.09
|$
|28.73
|$
|28.47
|$
|27.85
|$
|27.53
|Tangible book value per common share(1)
|18.55
|20.16
|19.86
|19.20
|18.92
_____________
|(1
|)
|A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.
|SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period:
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|$
|34,825
|$
|35,118
|$
|34,885
|$
|35,461
|$
|36,189
|Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
|341
|441
|441
|746
|746
|Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period
|35,166
|35,559
|35,326
|36,207
|36,935
|Provision for credit losses:
|Provision for credit losses - loans
|350
|1,182
|1,360
|449
|1,011
|(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments
|(29
|)
|(100
|)
|-
|(305
|)
|-
|Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments
|321
|1,082
|1,360
|144
|1,011
|Charge-offs
|(1,998
|)
|(2,005
|)
|(1,799
|)
|(1,599
|)
|(2,448
|)
|Recoveries
|607
|530
|672
|574
|709
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(1,391
|)
|(1,475
|)
|(1,127
|)
|(1,025
|)
|(1,739
|)
|Balance at end of period:
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|33,784
|34,825
|35,118
|34,885
|35,461
|Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
|312
|341
|441
|441
|746
|Ending balance
|$
|34,096
|$
|35,166
|$
|35,559
|$
|35,326
|$
|36,207
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|19,974
|$
|19,869
|$
|19,754
|$
|19,815
|$
|19,617
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|117
|149
|176
|19
|30
|Modified loans past due 90 days or more
|125
|135
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming loans
|20,216
|20,153
|19,930
|19,834
|19,647
|OREO
|298
|521
|346
|100
|374
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|20,514
|$
|20,674
|$
|20,276
|$
|19,934
|$
|20,021
|Additional Information
|Total modified loans
|$
|2,124
|$
|2,260
|$
|2,320
|$
|2,290
|$
|2,177
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.85
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.78
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.64
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|167.12
|%
|172.80
|%
|176.21
|%
|175.88
|%
|180.49
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.42
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.41
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.24
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.27
|%
|FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
|David D. Brown
|(276) 326-9000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment