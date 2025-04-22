AFCI Unveils Landmark Global Screen Tourism Playbook At Cannes Marché Du Film

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Association of Film Commissioners International Returns to Cannes with 2nd Annual Global Film Commission Network Summit on May 17

LOS ANGELES and CANNES, France, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) is returning to Cannes for the second edition of its Global Film Commission Network Summit , where highlights will include a presentation of the industry's first comprehensive playbook for expanding global screen tourism.

The“Screen Tourism Stakeholder Matrix and Best Practices Guide” will be presented on May 17th at the Summit, which is part of the Marché du Film lineup during the 78th Festival de Cannes. This year's 2nd annual Summit will also kick off AFCI's 50th anniversary celebration.

Film commissioners, producers and screen tourism experts from around the world will convene at the Summit to shine a spotlight on the growing strategic role of film commissioners in global production, as well as the profound economic potential of screen tourism.

“As we celebrate AFCI's 50th anniversary, our alliance with the Marché du Film highlights the power of global partnerships in shaping the future of the film industry,” said AFCI Executive Director Jaclyn Philpott.“The Summit is a catalyst for collaboration and innovation across the industry, including screen tourism, which is a powerful yet under-leveraged driver of economic and cultural growth.”

Marnie Gee, Board Chair of AFCI and BC Film Commissioner at Creative BC, added, "As AFCI celebrates its 50th anniversary, this year's Summit at the Marché du Film represents an exciting moment for the global film community. By bringing together film commissions and industry leaders from across the world, we're creating opportunities for meaningful collaboration and knowledge-sharing that will help shape the future of screen tourism and production on a global scale."

Commenting on AFCI's 2nd Annual Global Film Commission Network Summit, Marché du Film Executive Director Guillaume Esmiol said,“We're proud to support AFCI's return to the Marché du Film with this unique and impactful summit. Film commissioners are essential to the global screen sector, and“Marché du Film is proud to shine a spotlight on the crucial work they do."

The first-of-its-kind screen tourism playbook was created in collaboration with SetJetters, a global film location database and screen tourism destination developer. It defines the key stakeholders involved in developing screen tourism initiatives, recommended actions for each phase of production, and guidance for ensuring sustainability. Designed as both a reference and a planning tool, the playbook offers clear, actionable steps for destinations, film offices, and industry partners to collaborate and maximize film tourism.

"At SetJetters, we believe screen tourism should be intentional, not accidental,” said Erik Nachtrief, CEO and Co-Founder of SetJetters.“This best-practices guide reflects our mission to help all stakeholders unlock the full potential of every scene filmed in their region. We're proud to partner with AFCI to bring this unique resource to the global film commission community.”

About AFCI's Second Global Film Commission Network Summit at Cannes

This year's second annual AFCI Summit at Marché du Film will take place on Saturday, May 17th, from 2:30 - 5:30 pm CET. It will feature case studies and panels with global leaders in screen production and tourism. Sessions will be live-streamed for all virtual Cannes Film Festival badge holders and simulcast on AFCI.org.

Sessions include:

● AFCI's Best Practices in Screen Tourism - featuring examples from New Zealand and Athens, Greece

● Commissions & Collaborations - exploring partnerships to drive regional screen sector and community development

● Inside“The Substance” - a case study of the production model behind last year's Cannes breakout film

● 50 Years of AFCI - celebrating the organization's half-century of advancing screen sector development worldwide

Confirmed speakers include:

● Nicolas Royer, Producer, Voulez-Vous Productions

● Anne Seibel, Oscar-nominated Production Designer

● Inya Lawal, Founder, Africa Creative Network

● Andria Wilson Mirza, Director of International Programs, Women in Film L.A.

Film commissioners from Europe, South America, the Caribbean, Asia, Canada, the Middle East and the US will also be among the featured speakers.

More information about AFCI's Global Film Commission Network Summit at the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes is available at .

About the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI)

Founded in 1975, the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) is the only global nonprofit professional organization representing city, state, regional, provincial and national film commission members on six continents. AFCI provides advocacy, connectivity and education to foster screen sector economic growth in an inclusive and sustainable manner. Signature events – including AFCI Week and Cineposium – draw industry professionals from around the world. AFCI is headquartered in Los Angeles.

About SetJetters

SetJetters is the leading global platform for screen tourism, transforming how screen tourists explore iconic movie, series, and game locations. With over 7,000 geolocated scenes worldwide, the SetJetters app lets tourists discover, visit, and share real-world filming locations. By linking scenes to real destinations, SetJetters fuels tourism, boosts local economies, and deepens cultural engagement. The platform connects tourists to the geography and heritage behind the screen, turning cinematic moments into immersive, community-supporting experiences.

About the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes

The Marché du Film, the business hub of the Festival de Cannes, is the world's largest international gathering of film professionals, bringing together over 15,000 participants from around the world, including sales agents, producers, distributors, festival programmers and film institutions. Each year, the market hosts more than 1,500 exclusive screenings, 4,000 projects in development, 250 industry events, and 80 countries represented across 60 pavilions. Through its vibrant marketplace and key programs such as Producers Network, Cannes Docs, Cannes Next and impACT, the Marché du Film aims to provide an inclusive platform for the global film community to connect, accelerate their business, spark new collaborations and explore the latest trends & innovations shaping the industry – all set against the prestigious and iconic backdrop of Cannes.

