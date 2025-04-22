Nurexone Appoints Biotech Industry Leader - Jacob Licht To Lead U.S. Operations And Exo-Top Manufacturing Expansion And Completes Continuance Into Ontario

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“” or the“”), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering regenerative exosomes-based therapies for central nervous system injuries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacob Licht as Chief Executive Officer of Exo-Top Inc. (“”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and as Vice President, Corporate Development at NurExone. Exo-Top is a U.S.-based GMP-compliant exosome manufacturing site and will be the pillar of the Company's global supply chain and commercialization strategy.

Mr. Licht's new roles will include leading the establishment of Exo-Top's manufacturing capabilities, developing strategic partnerships, and developing corporate initiatives aligned with NurExone's path toward clinical readiness and future fundraising.

“Jacob's appointment underscores our commitment to operational excellence and financial growth in the U.S. market,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone.“Exo-Top is expected to be integral to scaling our manufacturing capacity, building robust quality systems, and supporting our progress towards human clinical trials and commercialization.”

Yoram Drucker, Chairman of NurExone, stated:“Exo-Top will serve as the cornerstone of our exosome production in the U.S., and Jacob is the right executive to lead it. His track record in scaling biotech operations, executing transformative deals, and his business acumen aligns perfectly with our financial strategy as we scale to grow revenue and expand our North America footprint.”

Mr. Licht brings more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing-intensive biotech and specialty pharmaceuticals companies. He has led transactions totaling $1 billion across mergers and acquisitions, licensing, and asset sales. His previous leadership roles include Vice President of Business Development at Lantheus Medical Imaging and Vice President of Corporate Development at Bavarian Nordic and Emergent BioSolutions, where he was instrumental in driving strategic acquisitions and commercial partnerships.

“NurExone's platform has the potential to transform how we treat Central Nerve Injuries in multiple indications,” said Jacob Licht.“The leadership team is exceptional, and with Exo-Top, we're building the infrastructure to support global production, operational independence, and long-term value creation.”

Continuance into Ontario

The Company is also pleased to announce that effective today, further to its press release dated June 4, 2024, it has completed a continuance from the Province of Alberta governed under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) into the Province of Ontario governed under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the“ Continuance ”). The Continuance was approved by the Company's shareholders at its annual general and special meeting held on Monday, June 3, 2024.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar markets i . Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

