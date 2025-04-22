Last Chance To Nominate A Veterinary Hero: Deadline Is April 30, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nominate a vet hero who embodies compassion, innovation and excellence in veterinary medicine by the April 30 deadline

CRANBURY, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The window is closing to nominate your colleagues for the 2025 Veterinary Heroes® awards, presented by dvm360®. With the final deadline set for April 30, 2025, this is the last chance to recognize those who go above and beyond in veterinary medicine.

The Veterinary Heroes awards honor individuals who consistently demonstrate excellence in care, communication and innovation. A veterinary hero may be someone with a long-standing, hands-on commitment to evidence-based patient care; a trusted liaison for pet owners and care teams; or a professional advancing the field through research, mentorship or clinical innovation. Nominations should clearly outline how the candidate has made a measurable impact through patient outcomes, improved processes or compassionate leadership.

“These are the professionals who show up with heart, skill, and consistency in every interaction, no matter if that is in exam rooms, research settings, or behind the scenes,” said Erik Lohrmann, senior vice president of corporate development at MJH Life Sciences®.“We are proud to celebrate the individuals who shape the future of veterinary medicine through compassion, innovation and excellence.”

Nominees will be judged by a panel of veterinary peers across a wide range of specialties, including general practice, emergency medicine, dermatology, internal medicine, nutrition, surgery and support roles like credentialed technicians, practice managers and client service representatives. The selection process ensures that honorees are recognized for their dedication to clinical excellence, teamwork and ongoing education.

“Veterinary heroes aren't just defined by their titles. They're defined by their impact,” said John Hydrusko, vice president of sales at dvm360.“These individuals create ripples that extend far beyond the clinic. They inspire others, push boundaries and make our profession stronger every day. This is your chance to say, 'thank you' in a big way.”

Award winners will receive national recognition at Fetch Kansas City, a dvm360 conference, and will be featured across dvm360's media platforms, spotlighting their achievements and amplifying their influence within the veterinary community.

To submit a nomination by the April 30 deadline, visit dvm360.com . Be sure to provide thorough, compelling information to support your nominee's story.

About dvm360

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360 has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. In addition, dvm360 hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include multiple Fetch dvm360 conferences, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for decades.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit .

