Rohde Brothers, Inc. Receives NADCA 'Outstanding' Safety Award For 2024

- Mike RohdePLYMOUTH, WI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rohde Brothers, Inc. has been recognized with an Outstanding Safety Award by the North American Die Casting Association (NADCA), honoring the company's strong 2024 safety performance. The award acknowledges companies that maintain a Days Away, Restricted or Transferred (DART) rate below the national manufacturing average. Rohde Brothers, Inc. recorded a DART rate well below both the overall industry benchmark of 1.8% and the 2.3% average specific to nonferrous metal die casting foundries.This recognition highlights Rohde Brothers' ongoing commitment to safe working environments across its mechanical contracting and process piping operations. As safety remains a top priority on all industrial, commercial, and manufacturing job sites, this award reinforces the company's dedication to its people and its partners.“We take pride in our safety culture because it reflects how we value every member of our team,” said Mike Rohde, President of Rohde Brothers, Inc.“This award isn't just a number-it's the result of the discipline, communication, and ownership our employees bring to every project. From HVAC installations to complex piping systems, safety is built into everything we do.”NADCA will honor award recipients during the 2025 Die Casting Congress & Tabletop Exhibition, to be held October 7–9 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rohde Brothers, Inc. will be highlighted in an upcoming issue of Die Casting Engineer magazine.Serving industrial and commercial clients throughout Wisconsin, Rohde Brothers brings more than a century of experience and engineering talent to the table. The company continues to invest in training, safety, and high-efficiency systems to drive client results across key areas, including process piping, HVAC, and control system integration.Let's build something together-safely.About Rohde Brothers, Inc.Rohde Brothers, Inc. is a family-owned mechanical contractor based in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Since 1911, the company has delivered mechanical, electrical, Indusrial HVAC, and controls expertise to clients across manufacturing, food processing, commercial, and healthcare industries. With in-house engineering, fabrication, and installation services, Rohde Brothers provides turnkey solutions with safety and performance at the forefront. Rohde Brothers, Inc. is also a highly regarded piping contractor in the water and wastewater treatment space.The North American Die Casting Association is a proud advocate for the industry. Made up of Individual and Corporate Members. The NADCA exists to educate audiences on the industry's importance and benefits to support our membership's business initiatives. NADCA's dedicated, responsive and experienced team delivers valuable information, services and solutions to the industry and our members.

