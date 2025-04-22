BRIGHT NEW BOOK WRITTEN BY NEURO-DIVERGENT 13-YEAR-OLD AND HER MOTHER SHINES LIGHT ON UNIQUE TOPIC

Tiffany and Daijah Jackson

CHANGE THE WORLD FOR YOU PRESENTS... DINING WITH DAISI'S, MY FIRST FLOW: LET'S GO!!!

ROYAL OAK, Mich., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For every young girl, the journey toward becoming a young woman begins with her first period. It marks the genesis of a major shift. Yet, finding comfort with these changes and navigating this new layer of adolescence is challenging for even the most prepared young woman. It's even more daunting for someone who is neurodivergent.

It was her own unique journey that inspired 13-year-old Daijah B. Jackson to write about in her new book My First Flow: Let's Go!!! First diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder when she was 4 years old, Daijah wanted to share the experience of having her first period with others in the neurodivergent community to help them make sense of this life-changing experience. So with the help and support of her mother, Tiffany, she did that.

No stranger to the challenges of Autism, Tiffany Jackson founded Change the World for YOU (CTW4YOU) - a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization - to assist children with Autism by implementing special programs and support to help them live quality daily lives. Tiffany was the perfect co-author for Daijah.

Written with warmth, humor, and neurodivergent-friendly guidance, the book follows 13-year-old Daisi as she makes sense of her body's changes and manages new emotions and sensory experiences. With the help of her loving support system, Daisi learns that while her first period feels unfamiliar, she's not alone and she's more than capable of handling it in her own way.

My First Flow: Let's Go!!! is a richly illustrated must-read for young girls on the spectrum, their families, and caregivers looking for a supportive and relatable resource. As Daijah says, "Whether you're getting your first period or just curious about what it's like, I hope my story helps you feel confident and prepared for your own journey!"

The book is available at amazon ($14.95) or ctw4you ($14.95 perfect bound or spiral bound $20.00). Both Daijah B. Jackson and her mother Tiffany Jackson are available for interviews.

MEDIA CONTACTS: MORT MEISNER ASSOCIATES, 248-545-2222

MORT MEISNER, 248-613-0948 and GRACE CARLISLE, 248-565-5342

SOURCE Change the World for YOU (CTW4YOU)

