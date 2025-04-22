EY US Unveils Brian Mandelbaum Of Attain As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Midwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

CHICAGO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Midwest Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow. The Midwest program celebrates entrepreneurs from Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

An independent panel of judges selected Brian Mandelbaum among 29 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

Attain, co-founded by Mandelbaum, is the industry's most trusted source for live purchase data, empowering marketers with real-time insights, audience targeting, and measurement solutions. Backed by over seven million opted-in consumers, Attain also provides modern financial services through its portfolio of consumer apps - allowing people to unlock savings, early wages, and rewards in exchange for permissioned data sharing.

"I'm honored to be recognized by EY alongside such an inspiring group of leaders," said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO & Cofounder of Attain. "At Attain, we set out to build the most trusted and comprehensive consumer data ecosystem - one that empowers consumers and drives real results for brands. This recognition is a reflection of the belief our team, partners, and customers have in our mission to bring transparency, real-time intelligence, and accountability to the advertising industry."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 11, during a special celebration in Chicago and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA and SAP. In the Midwest, sponsors also include LaSalle Staffing, Inc. and Becker Professional Education.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy .

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.

About Attain:

Attain is North America's most comprehensive and trusted source for live purchase data. Backed by consumers, and designed for marketers, Attain delivers measurement, audience activation and analytics solutions to drive business outcomes. Consumers are empowered to leverage their greatest asset - their data - in exchange for modern financial services. Attain's portfolio of apps allow consumers to access savings tools, early wages and shopping rewards without costs or hidden fees. In exchange, they give permission to use their data for research, insights and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes .

SOURCE Attain

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED