Returnqueen Partners With Poshmark To Help Shoppers Resell Past-Due Returns With Ease

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through this partnership, ReturnQueen users who miss a retailer's return deadline will now see a "Sell on Poshmark" option directly in the app. With just a few taps, they can create a Poshmark account -if they don't already have one-, add a few details, and list their item for sale.

"At ReturnQueen, we're always looking for ways to simplify the post-purchase experience for our users. By integrating Poshmark into our platform, we're giving shoppers an easy way to turn past-due returns into cash instead of clutter. Plus, extending the life cycle of products through resale aligns with our commitment to more sustainable shopping solutions," said Angela Blain, Head of Partnerships at ReturnQueen.

"We're delighted to partner with ReturnQueen and give shoppers a convenient way to recover value from ineligible returns," said Alison Lyness, Head of Business Development at Poshmark. "At Poshmark, we strive to empower our community to extend the life cycle of their items, while keeping resale simple and rewarding. By integrating with ReturnQueen, we're transforming the frustration of missed return windows into fresh opportunities, and advancing our shared commitment to a more sustainable future."

This integration aligns with both companies' commitment to sustainable shopping by keeping unwanted items in circulation rather than discarded. Whether a shopper missed the return window by days or weeks, they now have an easy alternative that turns frustration into opportunity.

The new feature is now available to all ReturnQueen users.

About ReturnQueen

ReturnQueen is an on-demand return pickup service that takes the hassle out of returning online purchases. With scheduled home pickups, real-time tracking, and expert handling, ReturnQueen simplifies the return process for shoppers and retailers.

About Poshmark

Poshmark is a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant, highly engaged community of buyers and sellers and real-time social experiences. Designed to make online selling fun, more social and easier than ever, Poshmark empowers its sellers to turn their closet into a thriving business and share their style with the world. Since its founding in 2011, Poshmark has grown its community to over 130 million users and generated over $10 billion in GMV, helping sellers realize billions in earnings, delighting buyers with deals and one-of-a-kind items, and building a more sustainable future for fashion. For more information, please visit , and for company news, visit poshmark.

