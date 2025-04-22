Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions (HCS) Facilitates Merger Between Albany College Of Pharmacy And Health Sciences (ACPHS) And Russell Sage College

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HCS began working with ACPHS leadership and its Board of Trustees in December 2023 to conduct a comprehensive partner identification and evaluation process. Russell Sage College was identified as the potential partner after confidential outreach to numerous institutions and a rigorous assessment phase.

"This is a significant step forward in our commitment to our mission to educate the next generation of leaders to impact the health of our society. One of our strategic plan goals calls for growing to become a strong university. I believe ACPHS can accomplish this through thoughtful and strategic partnerships," said Toyin Tofade, president of Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. "HCS has been an invaluable partner in this journey, helping us define a process that reflects our values and long-term vision."

"HCS is honored to support President Tofade and the ACPHS Board through this critical and exciting chapter," said Brian Weinblatt, Ph.D., founder and principal of HCS. "From initial outreach through partner selection, ACPHS has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and a deep commitment to serving its students, faculty, and the broader community."

"This MOU results from disciplined strategy and a strong sense of mission by the ACPHS leadership team," said Kevin Cavanagh, managing director of HCS. "It's a powerful example of what's possible when institutions approach collaboration with clarity, courage, and a student-first mindset. We are proud to walk alongside them in this process."

HCS commends the leadership of both institutions for embracing collaboration as a path to long-term strength and sustainability.

More information regarding the proposed ACPHS and Russell Sage College transaction can be found at: sage.

