Carmax, Gotham FC Extend Mission-Driven Partnership, Driving Growth And Impact

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotham FC, the preeminent top-tier professional women's soccer club in the New York region, announced on Tuesday the multi-year extension of its marquee partnership with CarMax (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used cars. The renewed partnership continues the dynamic relationship between the two brands, deepening their shared commitment to community and the growth of women's sports.

As part of this renewed collaboration, CarMax will remain the front-of-kit sponsor of Gotham FC, with prominent logo placement on the club's kits. CarMax is also the presenting partner of the Gotham FC regular season and Fan Fest at Sports Illustrated Stadium in addition to regional game broadcasts on MSG Networks, the Gotham FC player of the match award, the CarMax Kids program and an original content series set to be released later this season.

“CarMax and Gotham have a shared goal of creating opportunities that drive value and positive impact for women's sports, fans and the community,” said Sarah Lane, SVP, chief marketing officer at CarMax.“Gotham FC was our first club partner in the NWSL, and we are proud to further our commitment to the team, its players and the league. Over the years, we've collaborated on numerous initiatives to enhance the visibility of the team and the game, and we're excited about what we'll continue to accomplish together in the future.”

“What started as a shared vision three years ago has grown into a powerful partnership, and we're proud to be continuing that journey with CarMax,” said Ryan Dillon, Chief Business Officer at Gotham FC.“We couldn't think of better partners than CarMax. Their commitment to creating real impact for our fans, players and community is truly remarkable. Together, we share a common goal of elevating the sport, and we're paving the way for what a modern-day partnership should look like.”

CarMax and Gotham FC first partnered in 2022, with the CarMax logo featured on Gotham FC's kit sleeve and CarMax becoming the club's exclusive used auto retailer. The relationship blossomed from there, with CarMax investing year over year in supporting the club's growth and fan experiences. Over the last few years, CarMax has partnered with Gotham FC on cross collaborations with the New York Liberty on merchandise, ticket offerings and community sports clinics; invested in a dedicated spend for marketing and ticket campaigns; and provided enhanced game day experiences for fans at Fan Fest.

As part of the continued partnership in 2026, CarMax will invest in fan experiences through new digital content to bring the stadium atmosphere to fans at home, additional parking offers and incentives for game days and a community program providing free-to-play clinics for youth soccer players.

As the presenting partner of CarMax Kids, CarMax works with Gotham to help enable youth attendance at home games by providing local nonprofits with a limited number of free tickets, transportation to and from Sports Illustrated Stadium and – new this season – complimentary meal vouchers for in-stadium use. The program has served more than 530 young people to date. The continued partnership between CarMax and Gotham FC is a testament to the success the brands have shared year-over-year and a genuine commitment to growing the sport and creating access for underserved communities.

Queen Kriegs Night, presented by CarMax, will celebrate the career of U.S. Women's National Team and Gotham FC legend Ali Krieger at the club's Oct. 19 home finale. CarMax was also the presenting partner of Gotham FC's 2025 home opening“Blue Out,” distributing 5,000 Gotham FC kit replica rally towels and kicking off an evolved version to its 2024 parking program, offering 100 fans the“perfect parking package” complete with tickets to CarMax title nights, free parking and discounted merchandise at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The“perfect parking program” nearly sold out in a day.

CarMax's annual dedicated investment to amplify Gotham FC marketing initiatives has helped support a 27% rise in Gotham's social media following, a 67% increase in average home game attendance, and doubling of Gotham FC's season tickets holders since 2023. These efforts, combined with innovative activations, also resulted in an unaided partnership awareness growth of 36pp for CarMax among Gotham FC fans between 2023 and 2024, surpassing the industry benchmark by 56% based on fan data collected by Gotham FC.

Considered one of the top women's soccer clubs in the world, Gotham FC started the 2025 NWSL season in March, loaded with U.S. Women's National Team stars, World Cup winners, Olympic medalists and European and South American champions. Gotham, which won the 2023 NWSL championship and finished third in 2024, will play 13 regular season home games this year at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Tickets to Gotham FC matches are available at GothamFC.com/tickets . For more information on Gotham FC's 2025 season and the CarMax partnership, please visit .

ABOUT CARMAX

CarMax , the nation's largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year that ended February 28, 2025, CarMax sold approximately 790,000 used vehicles and 540,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $8 billion in receivables during fiscal 2025, adding to its nearly $18 billion portfolio. CarMax has 250 store locations, over 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 21 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to helping its communities thrive and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. Learn more in the 2024 Responsibility Report . For more information, visit .

ABOUT GOTHAM FC

Representing New Jersey and New York with top global players, Gotham FC is one of 14 teams in the National Women's Soccer League. In 2023, Gotham FC won the NWSL championship, clinching the club's first NWSL title after previously advancing to its first NWSL final appearance in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Final. Rebranded as Gotham FC in 2021, the club plays its home matches at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. Founded in 2007, the club won the inaugural Women's Professional Soccer championship in 2009 and was a founding member of the NWSL when the league was established in 2013.

