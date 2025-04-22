Firm Calls For Action On Fair Housing And Listing Transparency

Buyers Brokers Only marks Fair Housing Month by spotlighting threats to equitable homeownership opportunities.

- Rich Rosa, co-founder of Buyers Brokers OnlyBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While the nation observes Fair Housing Month in April, Buyers Brokers Only is reaffirming its commitment to equal housing opportunities and calling attention to practices that may undermine the principles of the Fair Housing Act.The Fair Housing Act, signed into law in 1968, celebrates its 57th anniversary in 2025. The law prohibits housing discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or familial status. Massachusetts law expands these protections to include income source, sexual orientation, genetic information, military status, marital status, age, and gender identity.Despite this landmark legislation, challenges to fair housing persist."Real estate professionals must uphold the spirit and letter of the Fair Housing Act," said Rich Rosa, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only, LLC . "By promoting fairness and transparency in the housing market, we help ensure that all individuals have equal access to homes and the opportunity to achieve homeownership."Buyers Brokers Only encourages all real estate professionals to:– Learn about and understand the Fair Housing Act and its protections.– Examine personal biases that may influence interactions with clients.– Serve clients from diverse backgrounds with fairness and integrity.– Speak out against discriminatory practices in housing.Among the emerging concerns affecting fairness in housing are "private listing networks" and "pocket listings," which restrict access to homes for sale. These networks and tactics, often created by real estate agents, home sellers, or associations, limit listings to select groups of potential buyers. This practice could exclude individuals in protected classes, raising serious fair housing concerns."For example, if a condominium association , with help from a real estate agent, only shares listings with certain agents and home buyers, it can effectively prevent others from having a fair chance to purchase," Rosa explained. "Agents and others can use such a lack of transparency to discriminate and restrict homeownership opportunities."Organizations like the National Fair Housing Alliance and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals have also expressed concern that private listing networks may lead to unequal access and housing discrimination.Buyers Brokers Only urges real estate professionals, lawmakers, and regulators to adopt consumer-friendly policies that ensure all homes for sale are publicly listed and accessible to every buyer."The solution is simple: full transparency benefits and protects everyone," Rosa added. "Sellers should have their listings seen by the widest audience, and buyers should have access to all available homes. Our industry, legislators, and regulatory authorities must work together toward consumer-friendly solutions that support affordability, fair competition, and equal opportunity."As Fair Housing Month serves as a reminder of progress made, Buyers Brokers Only warns against practices that limit access to homes for sale and turn back the clock on the goals of the Fair Housing Act.About Buyers Brokers Only : Buyers Brokers Only is a consumer-focused, exclusive buyer agent real estate firm that aims to protect home buyers in Greater Boston. Since 2005, Buyers Brokers Only has helped more than 2,000 home-buying clients purchase over $1 billion in real estate. As exclusive buyer agents, the firm's brokers are dedicated solely to protecting the interests of home-buying consumers.

