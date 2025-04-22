Bigfoot, Hot Dogs & A $16.5M Secret: JACKPOT Exposes How The Biggest Lotto Scam In US History Unraveled-Coming This June

JACKPOT: AMERICA'S BIGGEST LOTTO SCAM reveals the truly bizarre story behind a $16.5M lottery fraud, streaming this June on YouTube.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Something strange happened in Des Moines, Iowa, back in December 2010. A winning Hot Lotto ticket worth $16.5 million was purchased at a convenience store-and then sat unclaimed for nearly a year. Just hours before it was set to expire, a mysterious figure emerged to claim the fortune. What followed was an internationally tangled web of secrets, suspicious silence, and a trail of clues that led investigators on a decade-long odyssey to uncover one of the most audacious lottery frauds in American history.

This June, the unbelievable true story behind the case that rocked the lotto world comes to light in JACKPOT: AMERICA'S BIGGEST LOTTO SCAM-a new feature documentary streaming free on YouTube.

Click to view the Trailer: JACKPOT: AMERICA'S BIGGEST LOTTO SCAM Trailer

This is no ordinary whodunnit. With bizarre twists, Bigfoot references, and a couple of hot dogs, JACKPOT reveals how the most unlikely suspect quietly manipulated lottery systems across multiple states-until their perfect crime finally unraveled. Arriving just as the infamous scam hits a milestone anniversary, the documentary dives deep into the underbelly of an industry designed to be random, but proves to be anything but foolproof.

At the center of it all is Terry Rich , then-CEO of the state Lottery and former President of the North American Lottery Association, who led the charge alongside top legal and investigative teams. With sharp wit and insider knowledge, Rich brings the story to life, drawing from his book THE $80 BILLION GAMBLE, which forms the foundation for the film and offers surprising new revelations about how the scam was cracked and why the truth was stranger than anyone imagined.

From cryptic phone calls and anonymous tip-offs to a familiar voice on a grainy surveillance tape, JACKPOT is part cautionary tale, part detective thriller, and entirely unforgettable. Audiences can expect a visually engaging, darkly funny, and meticulously researched look at the biggest lottery fraud in U.S. history-a story that just might make you think twice the next time you buy a lottery ticket.

