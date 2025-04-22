Alan Lasky And Amanda Halland Join Reliable Background Screening

Bringing Over 40 Years of Combined Expertise to Strengthen National Leader in Background Screening.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reliable Background Screening, a leading nationwide provider of compliant background screening services, is excited to announce the appointment of Alan Lasky and Amanda Halland to key executive roles. With a combined experience exceeding 40 years in the background screening industry, Lasky and Halland bring unparalleled expertise and leadership to the company, which has been delivering trusted solutions for over 35 years.Dr. Alan Lasky, a distinguished executive with over 24 years of experience, is recognized as an authority in consumer reporting law, employment background screening , occupational health, and drug testing and has taken on the role of Senior Vice President of Client Success and Development. His deep knowledge and proven track record of guiding businesses in mitigating hiring risks and ensuring compliance is invaluable in enhancing Reliable Background Screening's service offerings.Amanda Halland, a seasoned professional with 16 years of experience in operations, has a history of successfully building and optimizing screening infrastructure. Her strategic leadership further strengthens the company's operational excellence and its commitment to delivering top-tier customer service. Amanda has joined Reliable Background Screening as the Implementation Manager.As a Doctor of Clinical Psychology specializing in Industrial/Organizational applications, Dr. Lasky's applied background further enhances his ability to lead the development of client-centered solutions while navigating regulatory challenges. Meanwhile, Amanda Halland's expertise and dedication to operational efficiency and her client-first approach will further solidify Reliable Background Screening's reputation for excellence.“The addition of Alan and Amanda to the Reliable Team synchs perfectly with our mission to be a partner to our clients - not just by helping them mitigate risk, but by helping them each succeed in their specific businesses,” said Rudy Troisi, Founder, CEO of Reliable Background Screening.With a wide range of services-from criminal background checks to drug testing and occupational health screening -Reliable Background Screening offers businesses nationwide comprehensive, accurate, and compliant solutions to help make informed and risk-reducing hiring decisions.About Reliable Background ScreeningReliable Background Screening has been a trusted leader in the background screening industry for over 35 years, providing businesses with timely, compliant, and accurate background checks. As a privately held nationwide firm, the company is dedicated to mitigating hiring risks in applicant selection - be it for employees, volunteers, franchisees, members or tenants - through innovative solutions, superior customer service, and regulatory expertise. Reliable Background Screening remains a trusted partner to organizations across industries, large and small.

