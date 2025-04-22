President Museveni Hosts H.E Faure Gnassingbé, The President Of Togo

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today hosted the President of the Republic of Togo, H.E. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, at State Lodge, Nakasero. The two leaders held discussions on matters of mutual interest, focusing on regional security and strengthening bilateral ties. President Museveni emphasized the importance of unity among African nations in addressing security challenges and advancing development goals.

Meanwhile, Togo is situated in West Africa, and it's located between Ghana and Benin, with a population of about 9.5 million people.

The meeting was also attended by Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi, the former Prime Minister of Uganda, Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Gen. Jeje Odongo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joseph Ocwet, the Director General of the External Security Organization (ESO) and a delegation from Togo, including; Mr. Robert Dussey, the Minister of foreign Affairs.

