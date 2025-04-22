Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA) Supported Emergency And Disaster Response Training Program (ADAMEP) Program Continues In Tanzania

Organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Home Affairs of Tanzania, TİKA, and Konya Metropolitan Municipality (KMM), the training program was carried out by the expert staff of the KMM Fire Department between April 7 and 17, 2025.

The training was attended by 35 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Force operating under the Tanzanian Ministry of Home Affairs. The participants were trained both theoretically and practically in basic firefighting, fire response, first aid, traffic accident rescue, urban search and rescue, debris safety, and rope-based rescue techniques.

Simultaneously with the training, TİKA provided the Dar es Salaam Fire Department with search and rescue equipment, including generators, rescue stretchers, personal protective equipment, fall arrest devices, and specialized cutting tools.

As part of the program, the ceremony for the equipment handover was attended by the Turkish Ambassador to Tanzania, Bekir Gezer, the General Commissioner of the Tanzanian Fire and Rescue Force, John William Masunga, the Fire Department Head of Konya Metropolitan Municipality, Ibrahim Navruz, and the TİKA Dar es Salaam Coordinator, Filiz Şahinci.

General Commissioner Masunga expressed gratitude to Türkiye for the contribution of the training to the disaster management approach and for TİKA's equipment support. Fire Department Head Navruz emphasized that the program has turned into not only a transfer of knowledge but also a sustainable bridge of brotherhood.

TİKA Dar es Salaam Coordinator Şahinci, in her speech, stated that the second phase of the program will be held in Türkiye in the format of a“Training of Trainers”, contributing to the dissemination of the acquired knowledge by the Tanzanian personnel in their country.

