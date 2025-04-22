Small-Cap Stock Silgan Looks Like A Safe Choice In This Volatile Market

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Small-cap stock %SilganHoldings (NYSE: $SLGN) looks like a sturdy and safe bet in this volatile market.

The company, based in Stamford, Connecticut, isn’t well-known to investors and it gets little attention from the financial media.

However, Silgan is the largest producer of metal food containers in North America. And, because most of its manufacturing takes place within the U.S., it is largely impervious to tariffs.

Found in 1987, Silgan Holdings today has more than 17,000 employees and annual sales that top $6 billion U.S.

The company’s products are used in restaurants and kitchens around the world, as well as by packaged food companies and consumers.

Metal food containers and cans are the type of unexciting products that are poised to do well amid the current market turmoil and as the global economy weakens.

This is one of the main reasons why analysts at U.S. investment bank %RaymondJames Financial (NYSE: $RJF) recently upgraded SLGN stock to a “Strong Buy” rating.

Raymond James also placed a price target on Silgan’s stock of $60, which is 25% higher than where the shares currently trade.

In its upgrade, Raymond James said that Silgan has potential for both organic and inorganic growth, and that it sees substantial opportunities for further expansion.

Raymond James also said that Silgan provides some relief to investors from ongoing tariff uncertainties.

The stock of Silgan is down only 4% this year compared to a 12% decline in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

SLGN stock is also trading at a favorable price-to-earnings ratio of 18, offers a quarterly dividend payment of $0.20 U.S. per share, and has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion U.S.

While Silgan is far from sexy, it is the type of rock-solid business that may do well in the current environment that’s characterized by upheaval and tumult.