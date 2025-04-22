403
Latin American Capital Reshapes Madrid’S Real Estate Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) CBRE data shows Latin American investment in Spanish real estate has surged, reaching €523 million in 2024-up from €22 million in 2019. Over the past six years, Latin American investors have poured more than €1.75 billion into Spain's property sector.
Madrid stands at the center of this influx, absorbing over 60% of total Latin American investment since 2019 and more than 75% in 2024, with nearly €400 million directed to the capital.
This capital flow has not happened by chance. Investors from Mexico and Brazil lead the trend, accounting for €1,003 million and €340 million, respectively, since 2019. In 2024, Brazilians represented 43% of the region's total, Mexicans 40%, and Venezuelans 15%.
Argentina, while reducing its activity in 2024, still reached €287 million over the period. Chile and Peru have contributed less than €30 million combined since 2019. Madrid's appeal stems from its economic and legal stability, which contrasts with the volatility in many Latin American countries.
Investors seek to protect and grow their assets in a secure environment, and Spain's property market offers higher returns than many alternatives.
The city's large Latin American community-now 14% of Madrid 's population-adds to its attraction, making it a natural hub for capital seeking familiarity and opportunity.
The Evolving Investment Focus of Latin Americans
The investment focus has evolved. While Latin Americans once bought second homes, they now pursue more strategic ventures. Many partner with local agents or compatriots to acquire entire residential buildings for rental income or development.
Offices attracted nearly half of all Latin American investment in 2024, followed by hotels (21%), retail (18%), and residential properties (11%). Since 2019, the hotel sector has led with €709 million invested, while offices have drawn €550 million, and retail €321 million.
Five major deals exceeding €100 million each have driven half of the investment volume since 2019. These include Brazil 's Safra family's acquisition of Árima and Besant Capital's purchase of a landmark property on Alcalá Street.
Forecasts for 2025 remain positive. CBRE expects Latin American investment to keep rising, supported by Madrid's strong fundamentals and strategic importance.
The city now ranks second in Europe for real estate investment, just behind London. This trend shows no sign of slowing, as Latin American investors continue to prioritize Madrid for both security and returns.
