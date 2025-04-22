Donald Trump On Pahalgam Terror Attack: US Stands Strong With India Against Terrorism, Says 'PM Modi, And Incredible...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump took to social media on Tuesday to express his deep concern over the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam , Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed at least 26 lives. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism."

He went on to offer his condolences and support for the victims, their families, and the people of India, stating, "We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured."

Support for PM Modi and the people of India

Trump also expressed his solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of India, emphasising their strong alliance. He wrote, "Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies."

Trump's message reiterated the United States' commitment to standing by India in its fight against terrorism, reinforcing the strong partnership between the two nations.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump would be reaching out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend his condolences.“@POTUS will be speaking with Prime Minister @narendramodi as soon as he possibly can to express his heartfelt condolences for those lost.",” Leavitt said in a statement, reflecting the deep sadness over the tragic event.

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire on a popular meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town , killing 26 people , including tourists from the UAE and Nepal, as well as locals. This is the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the attack "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," underscoring the scale and brutality of the assault.

"The death toll is still being ascertained so I don't want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

"I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," the CM said .

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's office stated on social media:“Entire nation is angry & blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families.”

Details of the incident

The attack occurred at Baisaran, a scenic meadow six kilometers from Pahalgam, known for its picturesque landscape and frequented by tourists. Terrorists infiltrated the area, which is often referred to as 'mini Switzerland' for its breathtaking views, and began firing on tourists enjoying picnics, pony rides, and meals at local eateries.

At least 20 others were injured during the assault.

The victims hailed from various states across India, including Karnataka , Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. Among the injured were several from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, who were immediately rushed to medical facilities.

The Resistance Front (TRF) claims responsibility

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. According to officials, the terrorists might have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran via Kokernag in south Kashmir.

