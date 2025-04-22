Earthquake Today: 4.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Gujarat's Kachchh

MENAFN - Live Mint): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Kachchh, Gujarat at 11.26 PM (IST) on April 22, stated the National Center for Seismology.

As per the NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 20kms.

Earlier in the day, another earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale, hit Tajikistan, as per reports.

The earthquake in Gujarat comes less than a month after the deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28. Tremors were also felt in Thailand.

| Earthquake today: 5.8 magnitude tremors strike Afghanistan-Tajikistan border Delhi Earthquake

Before the disastrous earthquake in Myanmar, in February 2025, Delhi NCR woke up to massive tremors as an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit the national capital at 05:36 am.

Myanmar Earthquake

As of April 20, the Myanmar earthquake has claimed 3,735 lives, injured 5,108 people, and left 120 people missing, said Major General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the State Planning Council, reported Asia News Network.

Myanmar earthquake: 5.5 magnitude aftershock rattles nation again - What are they? Why are they dangerous? Explained

“ As of today (April 20), the total number of deaths, injuries, and missing due to the earthquake is 3,735. There are 5,108 injured and 120 missing. The government shares the grief of the families. As the government carries out rehabilitation work, as the Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Planning Council, said, we will provide compensation to the dead and injured, and we are also making arrangements to provide compensation to those who lost their homes according to the type of house they live in,” Asia News Network quoted Major General Zaw Min Tun as saying.

Myanmar declared a state of emergency in its capital city Naypyitaw, and six states, following the devastating earthquake on March 28.

Aftershocks in Myanmar

It was not just the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that crippled Myanmar. A total of 468 aftershock further jolted the nation, as per data from the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division.