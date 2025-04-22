Kai Shin Clinic Launches Primary Care Services, Expanding Holistic Health Support Across Minnesota

Leading Addiction Treatment Clinic Extends Medical and Mental Health Offerings to Minnesota Residents

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kai Shin Clinic , a Minnesota-based leader in substance use disorder treatment and behavioral health, is proud to announce the launch of its Primary Care service line , now available to the general public. With virtual telehealth and in-clinic appointments available to all individuals, regardless of whether they have a history of substance use disorder , this expansion reflects the clinic's commitment to whole-person wellness, providing care that meets people where they are, with dignity and compassion.

For years, Kai Shin Clinic has stood as a trusted partner for individuals navigating recovery. Now, with the addition of Primary Care , the clinic extends its reach to serve any Minnesotan seeking a provider who takes the time to understand the full picture, body, mind, and circumstances.

"Health is not just physical - it's emotional, social, and deeply personal," said Amy Dellwo, Chief Integrator. "Our goal is to provide the gold standard of care to every individual, whether they are in recovery or simply in search of a provider who truly listens."

The new Primary Care service is built on a holistic care model , offering everything from preventive screenings and chronic condition management to checkups and care coordination-all in an environment that prioritizes respect and accessibility. Whether clients choose to visit in person or connect from home, they can expect high-quality, judgment-free care rooted in the clinic's values of empathy, empowerment, and equity.

**This service is open to everyone-**not just current clients-and is designed with flexibility and access in mind.

Primary Care Services at Kai Shin Clinic Include:



In-person and telehealth appointments

New patients welcome statewide

Medicaid and other insurance accepted

Trauma-informed, recovery-aware clinical team Personalized, coordinated support for your health goals

"Everyone deserves to feel seen and supported in their care," added Alana Sasaki, MD, CEO. "By offering primary care through a trusted, recovery-informed lens, we're making space for more people to get the care they need - and deserve."

To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit .

About Kai Shin Clinic

Kai Shin Clinic provides integrated care for individuals impacted by substance use disorder, mental health needs, and general health concerns. With a focus on reducing barriers to care and supporting whole-person wellness , the clinic offers a range of medical and behavioral health services to communities across Minnesota.

Media Contact:

Katelyn Galvin

Marketing & Communications

Kai Shin Clinic

651-447-3755 | [email protected]



SOURCE Kai Shin Clinic

