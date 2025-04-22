Ukrainian MFA On Russian Airstrike In Zaporizhzhia: Russia Won't Stop Until It Is Stopped

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia, which continues to deliberately kill Ukrainian civilians every day, will not stop until it is stopped.

This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , responding to today's Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukrinform.

The MFA noted that around 11:30 today, Russia dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, a woman was killed and at least 23 people were injured, including four children. A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition, and a 4-year-old child has also been hospitalized.

“Russia keeps choosing war day after day, bomb after bomb. It is purposefully killing civilians. And it won't stop – until it is stopped,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

Russian airstrike oninjures 23, including four minors

As Ukrinform previously reported, the airstrike in Zaporizhzhia caused damage to residential buildings and an educational institution. One person was killed in the attack.

By 14:00, the number of injured in the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia had risen to 23, including four children.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine