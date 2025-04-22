Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia With Two FAB-500 Bombs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian invading forces struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with two FAB-500 bombs equipped with unified planning and correction modules (UMPK).

This was reported by the police of Zaporizhzhia region , according to Ukrinform.

"The invaders struck Zaporizhzhia with two FAB-500 bombs equipped with UMPK. The aerial bombs hit a residential apartment building and an infrastructure facility," the statement reads.

As a result of the attack, six apartment buildings, an educational facility, and 28 vehicles were damaged.

Police officers continue to provide assistance to affected citizens.

A reception point has been set up at the site of the strike to accept reports and statements regarding property damage and other incidents caused by the attack. As of now, 149 reports have been registered regarding injuries and the destruction of homes.

Investigation teams are documenting the consequences of this Russian war crime.

The event has been legally qualified under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Later, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported that the injury toll in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 26, including four children.

Earlier, it was reported that the attack resulted in 23 people being injured, including four children aged 3, 4, 13, and 16. Police paramedics provided assistance at the sites of impact. Unfortunately, a 69-year-old woman died from her injuries.