Ukraine's Proposal To Halt Strikes On Civilian Infrastructure Remains On Table Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure remains on the table, but it requires genuine readiness from Russia to engage in dialogue. There are no impasses on the Ukrainian side, nor will there be any.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Rescue operations are currently underway in Kharkiv following a Russian drone strike. A cynical strike. Fires broke out in several districts of the city," he wrote.

The head of state also reminded that the aggressor launched a brutal aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia, damaging residential buildings. One civilian woman was killed, and more than 20 people were injured, including four children.

"Overnight, Russian drones struck Odesa. Throughout the day, there were also strikes on Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and our southern regions. All of this is deliberate Russian terror that can be stopped with a single order, an order in Russia and for the Russian army. Easter proved that, when there were no air raid alerts in Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized.

He highlighted that Ukraine had proposed extending the Easter truce and making it a full ceasefire.

"Our proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure remains on the table as well. What's needed is genuine readiness from Russia to engage in this conversation. There are and will be no impasses on the Ukrainian side," the President stated.

