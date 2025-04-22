Ukraine Rescues 18-Year-Old Orphan From Russian-Occupied Territory

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An 18-year-old orphan has been rescued from Russian-occupied territory as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to Yermak, after Russia's full-scale invasion, the city where the young man lived fell under occupation. He lived under the constant threat of being forcibly mobilized into the Russian army and made several unsuccessful attempts to escape on his own.

Sybiha launches campaign for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Eventually, he reached Ukrainian-controlled territory with the help of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and other partners, who organized a safe route and provided escort.

Yermak thanked the partners for their role in the rescue mission.

As of early April 2025, 1,269 children abducted by Russia had been returned to Ukraine through the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA