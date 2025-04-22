Zelensky Ready To Meet Trump In Vatican

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his readiness to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Vatican.

The head of state made this statement during a briefing on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Asked whether a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States in the Vatican has been planned, Zelensky said: "We are always ready to meet with our partners from the United States. Always."

During the briefing, the president also commented on the United States' potential withdrawal from the peace negotiations.

Zelensky: Trump's 'proposals' published in the media not official US position

"Obviously, we wouldn't want America to leave... because it's not just about aid, but also about intelligence, ballistic missiles, and lives. And in general, I think it would be a loss of a strategic partner," Zelensky said.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform that he intends to personally attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, April 21.

President Zelensky also confirmed that he would attend the funeral of the Pope on Saturday.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine