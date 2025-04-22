403
Some 26 Palestinians Dead After Israeli Occupation Shelling Of Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 22 (KUNA) -- Health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced on Tuesday that 26 Palestinians were killed and 60 were injured in a shelling by the Israeli occupation forces in various areas in the last 24 hours.
In a statement, the authorities said the death toll in Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 51,266 and 116,991 injured.
In a separate statement, the authorities said Israeli occupation's ongoing prevention of humanitarian aid, especially polio vaccines, inhibits 602,000 children from being vaccinated, thus risking them being permanently paralyzed and with chronic disabilities, in addition to lacking sources of nutrition and drinking water. (end)
sma
sma
