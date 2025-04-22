Doha-Based Pakistani Artist On Growth, Recognition, And Giving Back

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In 2024, an artwork capturing humanity, compassion, and resilience earned first place in the 'Humanity First' competition hosted by Fire Station in collaboration with the Qatar Red Crescent Society. Behind the canvas was not just a skilled hand, but a heart deeply affected by the devastation caused by natural disasters- earthquakes, floods, and storms.

Inspired by the images of destruction and the strength of communities coming together in the face of hardship, Muznah Hasnat, a Pakistani artist living in Qatar, created a piece that honoured both human resilience and the unwavering support of organisations like the Qatar Red Crescent.

A collage of Muznah Hasnat's artwork

For Hasnat, the win wasn't just about recognition. It marked years of growth, hard work, and a personal journey shaped by moving to a new country and finding her place through creativity. She arrived in Qatar in September 2007, newly married and filled with the hope of building a life in an unfamiliar land.

Over the years, the country witnessed her grow not only as a wife and mother to three children but also as an artist carving her unique space in the vibrant creative scene of Doha. "At first, everything felt new but it didn't take long for Qatar to feel like home. This country has given me the space to grow, not just as a person, but as an artist," she told The Peninsula.



A collage of Muznah Hasnat's artwork

Art had always been part of her life. Raised in a creative household in Karachi, Hasnat was inspired by her father's technical sketches and her mother's handcrafted creations. She studied Home Economics in college and explored crafts like fabric design and pottery painting. This passion led her to pursue a Diploma in Painting and a Master of Fine Arts at Punjab University in Lahore.

Nature plays a central source of inspiration in her work. Qatar's landscapes, seascapes, and architecture regularly influence her pieces, as her artistic style continues to evolve- from early pencil sketches to acrylics, oils, digital design, and even sustainable art.

Muznah Hasnat's monochrome artwork



Hasnat has showcased her work at various major events, such as the Qatar International Art Festival, the Katara Monochrome Exhibition, the Qatar Culture Exhibition, the Cosmic Canvas Exhibition, and the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival.

"I've been fortunate to take part in many exhibitions and competitions across Qatar. Early this year, I painted an entire car live at the 2025 Customs Car Qatar Show and I also joined the Moto Art event with Art Factory."

She's equally passionate about sustainability. From creating recycled art for the Neshan Recycling Competition to contributing at the Waste Management Conference Exhibition, her art also speaks to the urgent need for environmental awareness.

"One of my most meaningful achievements was having my work selected by the Museum of Islamic Art. In 2023, I had the honour of representing artists at the Symposium on Women and Life in Aswan, Egypt," she said.

Muznah Hasnat's environment and sustainability-themed artworks



Despite these milestones, Hasnat continues to explore new techniques, challenge her brushwork, and experiment with form and content.“Whether through workshops, collaborations, or personal experiments, I never stop learning. I want to become faster and bolder, without losing attention to fine details."

Currently, Hasnat is working on a series that pays homage to Qatar's heritage- an artistic tribute to the land that welcomed her nearly two decades ago.“I want to keep exploring themes that celebrate Qatar's traditions, landscapes, and the stories that make this country so unique. Qatar has given me a home and a platform to grow. Through my art, I hope to continue giving back and contributing to its cultural story," she told The Peninsula.