CNCF Announces Openobservabilitycon North America To Accelerate Open Source Innovation And Tame Infrastructure Complexity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to CNCF's 2025 Tech Radar Report , observability tools like Cortex, Fluentd, Prometheus, OpenTelemetry, and Thanos are consistently ranked in the "Adopt" or "Trial" rings, underscoring their widespread and growing use across cloud native environments. The growing reliance on observability to ensure application resilience and business continuity highlights the need for dedicated events like OpenObservabilityCon.

A space for practitioners and contributors to share best practices, align on standards, and explore emerging trends.

"Observability has shifted from a nice-to-have to a must-have for modern software teams," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "Organizations can't afford downtime, blind spots, or brittleness in today's competitive landscape. As organizations grow and complexity increases, teams need high-signal, low-noise insights to maintain performance, optimize costs, and reduce risk. This event is about creating a dedicated space to bring together the open source observability community in a vendor neutral way to push observability forward."

OpenObservabilityCon creates a focused space for practitioners and contributors to share best practices, align on standards, and explore emerging trends like AI-driven observability. By connecting the broader open source observability ecosystem with the OpenTelemetry community, the event helps organizations simplify tooling, reduce operational risk, and improve system reliability through practical collaboration and real-world insights.

Observability was a major focus at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2025 , where packed sessions explored everything from the evolution of OpenTelemetry to the growing roles of eBPF and AI in streamlining observability pipelines. Discussions throughout the event underscored a shared urgency: the need for clearer standards, better tooling education, and more actionable insights in complex distributed environments.

Proposals to speak at OpenObservabilityCon are being accepted now through May 11 at 11:59 PM MDT. Suggested topics include:



Innovations in Open Source Observability

Scalability Challenges and Solutions

Integrating Observability into DevOps Practices

Community-Driven Development in Observability

The Future of Open Source Observability

End-User Case Studies CNCF observability projects like OpenTelemetry, Prometheus, Fluentd, Jaeger, Thanos, Cortex, etc

Learn more and submit to speak here .

Early bird registration is live and offered at US$199 through May 16, which represents a savings of US$200. A reduced registration rate is available for current full time students and faculty. Learn more here .

Chronosphere and the OpenSearch Foundation have signed on as Strategic Partner sponsors of the event, reinforcing their leadership in advancing the future of open source observability. Chronosphere brings deep expertise in modern telemetry and a strong commitment to community collaboration. The OpenSearch Foundation continues to drive innovation across search, analytics, and observability, with a focus on cultivating an open, contributor-led ecosystem. Its members include organizations such as AWS, SAP, and Uber-each contributing to the foundation's mission to create scalable, community-driven solutions that meet real-world needs.

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact [email protected] .

To learn more about OpenObservabilityCon and submit a proposal, visit:

Sponsorship opportunities will remain available until May 27. Review the prospectus here .

