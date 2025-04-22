INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Treace Medical Concepts, Inc Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - TMCI

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc ("Treace Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMCI ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Treace Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 10, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Treace Medical securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

After market hours on May 7, 2024, Treace Medical issued a press release reporting, among other things, that it lowered its full-year 2024 revenue guidance from between $220 million and $225 million to between $201 million and $211 million. During the associated earnings call the same day, the Company revealed competition from minimally invasive osteotomy and Lapiplasty "knockoffs" created headwinds for Lapiplasty growth.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $6.95, or nearly 63%, to close at $4.17 per share on May 8, 2024, on unusually high trading volume.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

