Correction: Spelman College Announces Taraji P. Henson As 138Th Commencement Speaker

Atlanta, GA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson will deliver the keynote address at Spelman College's 138thCommencement Ceremony and will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts honorary degree. Henson will speak before a record-breaking class of 694 graduates during the ceremony on Sunday, May 18, at the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC). This class also includes four students who will share the title of valedictorian.

Dr. Thema Bryant, Pepperdine University professor of psychology, author, and minister, will address graduates during the Baccalaureate Ceremony at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 17 , also at the GICC. The Baccalaureate Ceremony provides the opportunity for the graduating class, along with their families and communities, to joyfully reflect on their spiritual growth and personal transformation as they prepare for commencement the following day.

“Spelman College is deeply honored to welcome acclaimed actress and proud HBCU alumna Taraji P. Henson as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2025,” said Spelman College Interim President Rosalind“Roz” Brewer, C'84.“Her brilliance on screen is matched by her commitment to advocacy and empowerment, making her a powerful role model for our graduating students as they prepare to step into the world and lead in their own extraordinary ways. We are equally proud to host a distinguished lineup of dynamic Black women throughout our weekend ceremonies, including esteemed scholar and psychologist Dr. Thema Bryant. Their presence and voices will undoubtedly inspire our graduates, their families, and the entire Spelman community.”

Renowned Actress and Advocate

Taraji P. Henson is an award-winning actress, producer, entrepreneur, and #1 New York Times bestselling author whose impact extends far beyond the screen. Her acclaimed performances span film and television, including standout roles in“Hidden Figures”,“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” - which earned her an Academy Award nomination - and“Empire”, where she made history as the first Black woman to win a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

She recently starred in“The Color Purple” and Peacock's“Fight Night”, winning NAACP Image Awards for both. Henson has also received multiple Emmy and SAG nominations, most recently for her guest role on“Abbott Elementary”.

Beyond entertainment, Henson is a passionate mental health advocate. She founded the Boris L. Henson Foundation to normalize therapy in Black communities and combat stigma. Her bestselling books,“Around the Way Girl” and“You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What)”, further showcase her commitment to empowerment and authenticity.

A Scholar, Minister and Healer

Dr. Thema Bryant is a renowned psychologist, author, professor, and minister dedicated to healing trauma, fostering healthy relationships, and promoting emotional wellness. A former president of the American Psychological Association, she serves as a tenured professor at Pepperdine University and directs its Culture and Trauma Research Lab.

She holds a doctorate from Duke University with post-doctoral training from Harvard Medical Center, and previously led intervention efforts at Princeton University to combat sexual violence and harassment. Dr. Bryant is also an ordained elder in the AME Church and leads the mental health ministry at First A.M.E. Church in Los Angeles.

Her recently published book,“Matters of the Heart” (Penguin Random House), offers empowering insights and tools for emotional growth and meaningful connection. She also hosts The Homecoming Podcast, guiding listeners on their journeys toward healing and wholeness.

Class of 2025 By the Numbers

The Class of 2025 is the largest graduating class in the College's history and includes 694 degree candidates - 446 Bachelor of Arts and 248 Bachelor of Science degrees. Spelman's graduate rate remains among the highest in the country at 76%.

Top Ten Scholars and Majors:

Sydney Scott, co-Valedictorian, Biochemistry

Camille Young, co-Valedictorian, Political Science

Nichele Washington, co-Valedictorian, Political Science

Shiloh Wolfork, co-Valedictorian, English

Adelle Durand, Salutatorian, Biology

Kyndall Cox, Political Science

Nya Marshall, Psychology

Taylor Kerr, Psychology

Lindsey Fiesta, Psychology

Zoe Purdy, Sociology

For more information and to learn more about our speakers and Commencement activities, go to the 2025 Commencement website.

Media Credentials

Members of the media interested in covering Spelman's 2025 Commencement activities should complete a Media Credentials Request form by Friday, May 9. You can complete the form here: Request Media Credentials | Spelman College

About Spelman College

Founded in 1881, Spelman College is a leading liberal arts college widely recognized as the global leader in the education of women of African descent. Located in Atlanta, the College's picturesque campus is home to 2,300 students. Spelman is the country's leading producer of Black women who complete Ph.D.s in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The College's status is confirmed by the U.S. News & World Report, which ranked Spelman No. 40 among all liberal arts colleges, No. 30 for undergraduate teaching, No. 1 for social mobility among liberal arts colleges, and No. 1 for the 18th year among historically Black colleges and universities. Recent initiatives include a designation by the Department of Defense as a Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM, a Gender and Sexuality Studies Institute, the first endowed queer studies chair at an HBCU and a program to increase the number of Black women Ph.D.s in economics. New majors and minors have been added, including documentary filmmaking and photography, data science, refugee studies and gaming. Collaborations have been also established with MIT's Media Lab, the Broad Institute and the Army Research Lab for artificial intelligence and machine learning, among others.

Outstanding alumnae include Children's Defense Fund founder Marian Wright Edelman, former Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer, political leader Stacey Abrams, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa D. Cook, former Acting Surgeon General and Spelman's first alumna president Audrey Forbes Manley, Harvard University professor and former Dean Evelynn Hammonds, actress and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson, global bioinformatics geneticist Janina Jeff and authors Pearl Cleage and Tayari Jones.

To learn more, please visit spelman.edu and @spelmancollege on social media.



