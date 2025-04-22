13-Time World Champion Tori 'Sho Nuff' Nelson Set To Be Inducted Into The National Boxing Hall Of Fame

A Legacy of Power, Purpose, and Perseverance

- Tori NelsonLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tori“Sho Nuff” Nelson, a 13-time World Champion across four weight divisions, will be inducted into her second boxing hall of fame on Sunday, April 27, 2025, during the prestigious National Boxing Hall of Fame“A Salute to the World of Boxing” ceremony at Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California. This extraordinary recognition adds to her 2022 induction in Las Vegas and further cements her status as one of the most respected women in the sport.Tori's journey to boxing greatness defies convention. A Virginia native and mother of two, she didn't even lace up a pair of gloves until the age of 29. Balancing motherhood, multiple jobs, and life's many demands, Tori refused to accept limitations. Her unshakable drive and grit have inspired thousands around the world, not just with her wins in the ring, but with her character, resilience, and heart outside of it.“This honor is truly humbling,” said Nelson.“To be recognized once again among boxing legends is a blessing I don't take lightly. My journey hasn't been easy, but every obstacle only made me fight harder. I hope my story reminds others-especially women-that it's never too late to follow your dreams, get in the ring, and win at life.”Tori will be inducted alongside elite names such as Mikey Garcia, Larry“Assassin” Holmes, Amir“King” Khan, Paulie Malignaggi, Fernando Vargas, and more. The event also honors major contributors to the sport, including Bob Arum, Jim Gray, and recipients of the Don Jose Sulaiman Lifetime Achievement and other legacy awards.Her publicist, Desirae L. Benson, shared,“Tori Nelson's life is a masterclass in perseverance, discipline, and unmatched drive. She's proof that champions aren't just made in the ring-they're forged in real life. Every title she's earned is backed by sacrifice, strength, and soul.”Tori is currently working on plans to open a community-centered fitness gym tailored specifically for women, aimed at empowering them through mind-body wellness. She continues to motivate others with her story and is deeply committed to creating environments where women of all backgrounds feel strong, confident, and capable.Join the boxing world in honoring this unstoppable force as she enters her second Hall of Fame with grace, grit, and glory.Event Details:National Boxing Hall of Fame: A Salute to the World of BoxingDate: Sunday, April 27, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PMLocation: Quiet Cannon, 901 Via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640For tickets, go to:###

