Utulsa Organizes Oklahoma's First National Academy Of Engineering MLE Event

TULSA, Okla., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa, in collaboration with the National Academy of Engineering , is proud to announce Oklahoma's first member-led event titled "Carbon Capture, Sequestration, and the Future of Energy." With keynote address delivered by Vicki Hollub, president and chief executive officer of Occidental Petroleum , the event is scheduled for April 24-25.

Hollub has been a member of Oxy's Board of Directors since 2015 and has more than 40 years of experience with the company, holding various management and technical positions around the globe, including the United States, Russia, Venezuela, and Ecuador. Under her leadership, Oxy has been at the forefront of integrating carbon management technologies into its operations, including significant investments in direct air capture initiatives.

"This NAE member-led event highlights the caliber of academic programs and faculty in The University of Tulsa's College of Engineering & Computer Science," said UTulsa President Brad Carson . "Our petroleum engineering programs are ranked No. 3 in the nation and No. 1 among private universities, while our computer, chemical, and mechanical engineering programs are also highly regarded."

The conference brings together leading experts from industry, academia, and government to discuss innovative strategies and technologies in carbon capture and sequestration, pivotal components in the transition to sustainable energy solutions. Participants will engage in insightful discussions, explore the latest research, and tour UTulsa's renowned North Campus facilities.

The event is chaired by James Brill , UTulsa's Jeffrey McDougall Eminent Professor of Petroleum Engineering and a member of the NAE since 1997. "We are thrilled to bring together leading experts to discuss the future of energy. This event offers a unique platform for collaborative exploration of energy's future," he said.

UTulsa's College of Engineering & Computer Science welcomes 1,800 students from around the world for an elite educational experience. Under the direction of Inaugural Dean Andreas A. Polycarpou, degree programs include petroleum, chemical, mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering; cyber studies; computer science; and mathematics.

About the National Academy of Engineering

The National Academy of Engineering is a private, independent, nonprofit institution that provides engineering leadership in service to the nation. NAE's mission is to advance the well-being of the nation by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and by marshaling the expertise and insights of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to the federal government on matters involving engineering and technology.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED