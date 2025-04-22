Electrolux Group Honors Mother Earth By Teaching Kids About Sustainable Eating

Food Heroes, an inspiring initiative by the Electrolux Food Foundation , is dedicated to teaching children aged 7 to 11 about sustainable eating and the profound impact our food choices have on the planet. This mission resonates deeply with the Zealous Empowering Nurturer (ZEN) program at Mallard Creek STEM Academy, which brings hands-on gardening and food education directly into the classroom.

The Food Heroes curriculum includes lessons on the food journey – what it takes to transport food from its original source to a grocery store and finally to your house; how to read food labels; how to reduce food waste; and more.

"In collaboration with the Electrolux Food Foundation, we want to inspire the next generation to source and eat food in ways that don't harm the planet," said Ricardo Cons, president and CEO of Electrolux Group for business area North America. "It's inspiring to see this excitement come to life both in the classroom setting as well as in the kitchen. We are delighted to teach our children healthy eating habits and the significance of minimizing food waste, as these are important life lessons. We can confidently say these students have earned their capes and are true food heroes!"

Food Heroes has reached more than 200,000 kids in more than 30 countries since its 2019 inception. Electrolux Group introduced Food Heroes to North America in 2024; during its first year, the company hosted four events that educated more than 160 children from the local Charlotte community.

"Teaching kids where their food comes from and how to grow it empowers them to make healthier choices while understanding their role in protecting the planet," said April Booker, founder and executive director of ZEN and teacher at Mallard Creek STEM Academy. "We are creating a generation of young gardeners and food advocates who will carry these lessons into their futures."

The Electrolux Group Food Foundation has made its open-source Food Heroes Toolkit available – at no charge – to parents, teachers, chefs and anyone else interested in learning about the relationship between food and the planet here .

About Electrolux Group

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2024, Electrolux Group North America had sales of $4.3 billion and employed more than 9,000 people. For more information go to .

SOURCE Electrolux Group