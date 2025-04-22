Pace Center For Girls Receives $60,000 Grant From State Farm To Advance Career And College Preparation For Girls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jacksonville, FL, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls , a nationally recognized model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for more than 3,000 girls and young women annually, received a $60,000 grant from State Farm Insurance to support career and college preparation.

The funding supports Pace's comprehensive vocational and education program dedicated to providing girls, who have faced adversity, with the necessary tools to obtain a high school diploma or GED, long term employability skills and to pursue an education past high school, whether at a professional training program, the military, a community college or a four-year college or university.

“At Pace, we believe every girl deserves the chance to achieve her full potential,” said Yessica Cancel, Interim CEO of Pace Center for Girls.“We are grateful to State Farm for investing in Pace and providing us the opportunity to enhance our life-skills training and career and college readiness pathways.”

As part of the investment, more than 100 girls traveled to Tallahassee to tour Florida State University, Tallahassee Community College, and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. These visits offered firsthand exposure to campus life, academic programs, and potential career paths.

“Walking through Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) was an incredible experience that inspired me and reinforced my belief in my ability to achieve greatness," shared Evani, a sophomore at Pace Polk who aspires to attend college and become a screenwriter in the film industry.

Pace has seen transformational improvements among girls personally and professionally. Eight out of 10 girls graduate from high school, pursue higher education or secure employment after the program, and nine out of 10 have experienced overall academic improvement.

“We are proud to support Pace in their commitment to provide career and college opportunities to all girls,” said Jose Soto, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst.“Our State Farm agents and employees look forward to volunteering at Pace career days, speaking on topics like finance and insurance, and supporting events that uplift the next generation of leaders.”

The collaboration between Pace and State Farm demonstrates the power of community support to empower girls through education, career readiness, and comprehensive support.



About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls' individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation's leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit .

About State Farm®:

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life , health , commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance , along with coverage for renters , business owners , boats and motorcycles , is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit .

