Smarter Biofeedback: Thought Technology Ltd Launches The Upgraded Evu-Senz App For Enhanced Self-Regulation

The eVu-TPS© sensor is an ideal tool used by health practitioners to teach their patients how they can improve their health by tuning into their nervous system, measuring stress levels, and training their ability to focus, relax and recover. The small, portable sensor is easy to use and ideal to be loaned or prescribed to clients for home training to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of in-office sessions.

The updated app brings significant improvements to the user experience, enhanced signal processing, and streamlined report generation. It also features a more intuitive interface and advanced signal processing for breath patterns.

OVERALL REDESIGNED USER INTERFACE (UI)



New Signal View and Reward View Screens: We've refreshed the signal and reward screens to enhance usability and provide clearer, more actionable data. The new design allows users to easily monitor and interact with their biofeedback signals and reward-based metrics.

New Review Screen: A brand-new review screen provides a comprehensive overview of your session, with a clearer display of data and progress over time, helping users better track their biofeedback journey.

New PDF Report Design: The design of the generated PDF reports has been significantly updated for improved readability and professional presentation, ensuring your results are easy to understand and share. Support for Opening PDF Reports from the App: You can now open and view PDF reports directly within the app, making it more convenient to access your session history and data without leaving the app.

IMPROVED SIGNAL PROCESSING ALGORITHM

Our improved signal processing algorithm now delivers more accurate and detailed tracking of breath waveforms and breath rate. With enhanced precision, users can expect more reliable feedback on their breathing patterns, allowing for deeper insights and more effective biofeedback training.

About Thought Technology Ltd.

Founded in 1975, Thought Technology Ltd. is the global leader in biofeedback and physiological instrument manufacturing. Our products are integral to numerous therapeutic treatments and clinical assessment protocols, utilized by tens of thousands of clinicians across thousands of medical institutions in over 85 countries.

Committed to innovation, Thought Technology Ltd. actively supports new research and development initiatives, fostering the creation of cutting-edge applications for our instruments. Our equipment is at the forefront of telemedicine, web-based monitoring, biofeedback, sports training, human-machine interface research, physiology-driven multimedia environments, and virtual reality.

Dedicated to excellence, Thought Technology Ltd. continuously strives to enhance the quality of our products and services. We proudly maintain ISO 13485 and CE certification, ensuring the highest standards for our organization and products.

