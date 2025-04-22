Greenpointe Developers Opens New Market For Golf Course Living In Port St. Lucie

Golf amenities are scheduled to open mid-summer, including a Aquatic Driving Range, a fully equipped shop, a dedicated cart barn, four pickleball courts, one tennis court, and an on-site food truck. Phase two of Glynlea Country Club will introduce 10 acres of amenities.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Golf course living has become one of the most in-demand segments of the real estate market in Port St. Lucie, with rising home prices and membership fees reflecting it. In response, GreenPointe Developers has introduced a more attainable option within its master-planned community of Wylder . Glynlea Country Club will soon begin home sales with pricing starting from the $400s.GreenPointe Developers, recognized for building Veranda along Becker Road, is bringing its philosophy to Midway Road.“The demand for homes on the Treasure Coast is at an all-time high,” said Austin Burr, Regional President of GreenPointe's South Florida operations.“Glynlea Country Club is designed to meet that demand by offering a golf course lifestyle accessible to those priced out of nearby private clubs. We're already seeing strong interest in the value and amenities we're delivering.”Builders Lennar and Perry Homes have been selected to lead Glynlea's initial build phase, with sales beginning soon. Four model homes will debut this summer, coinciding with the grand opening of the Jim Furyk Signature Golf Course. Home prices will range from the $400,000s to over $1 million, with future phases introducing townhomes and villas.“We are proud to welcome Lennar and Perry Homes to the Glynlea team,” said Burr.“Both builders share a strong commitment to quality and impeccable craftsmanship, which made them the perfect choice for a country club of this caliber.”Perry Homes will offer single-family homes on 50- to 60-foot homesites within Glynlea Country Club. As one of the largest private homebuilders in Texas, they've built over 65,000 homes across more than 90 communities since 1967. Glynlea marks the builder's first venture in Southeast Florida following the 2024 acquisition of Jacksonville-based MasterCraft Builder Group.The luxury residences within Glynlea will include smart home features and are backed by an industry-leading two-year new home warranty. As an ENERGY STARpartner, Perry Homes ensures energy-efficient standards are integrated into every home.Lennar will introduce its tech-forward single-family homes to Glynlea's 40- and 50-foot homesites. Since its founding in 1954, the builder has crafted homes across 26 states, including 14 golf club communities.Lennar's Wi-Fi Certified homes integrate the latest technological advancements. Additionally, each new home comes with the builder's exclusive Everything's Includedprogram, where the most popular options and upgrades are incorporated into the base price.This summer will also see the unveiling of the championship golf course designed by 17-time PGA Tour Champion Jim Furyk. His first foray into golf course design, the layout emphasizes the natural Florida vegetation.His course was a key factor when placing the single-family residences.“Our goal was to ensure the golf course and neighborhood designs would coexist harmoniously,” shared Burr.“Careful attention was given to positioning the single-family residences to enjoy the pine forests, lakes, and golf course. It's going to be a spectacular view.”To be among the first to tee off on this highly anticipated course, or to receive updates on single-family home sales, register your interest at GlynleaCountryClub.About Glynlea Country ClubGlynlea Country Club is located just west of I-95, between Midway and Glades Cut-Off Road. This gated neighborhood will feature the first-ever signature golf course designed by 17-time PGA Tour Champion Jim Furyk. The course presents a unique layout with five par fives and five par threes. Four sets of tees, ranging from 4,249 to 6,755 yards, will accommodate players of all skill levels.A full suite of golf amenities is also scheduled to open mid-summer, supported by Hampton Golf, an industry leader in golf program management. The offerings will include a Toptracer Aquatic Driving Range, a fully equipped pro shop, a dedicated cart barn, four pickleball courts, one tennis court, and an on-site food truck.Phase two of Glynlea Country Club will introduce 10 acres of amenities designed in a“Club Campus” layout. Planned features include Fairways Tavern with casual dining and drinks, a resort-style pool, a lap pool, a fitness center, eight additional pickleball courts, and three more tennis courts. Residents will also have access to Wylder's community-wide amenities, including lakeside recreational areas, multi-use paths, and the 113-acre Wylder Park. Visit GlynleaCountryClub for more information.About GreenPointe Developers LLCGreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today's homebuyers while providing lasting, sustainable value.Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature's best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at GreenPointeLLC.GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit MBFPreventionEducation.

