Dubai To Alert Residents Of Potential Floods, Waterlogging By Implementing New AI Model

Soon, Dubai will start using an AI model that can provide real-time data on waterlogging across the emirate. This artificial intelligence system will alert authorities when heavy rainfall is expected and shall be able to detect areas that are prone to flooding.

Mohamed Al Hashmi, inspection officer and programmer at DCD, said that the information gathered will help civil defence teams alert residents and avoid flooded areas around the city.

“Using some of the global data that is available to us, we managed to predict a quite accurate model. However, it could be even more accurate using more data that is higher resolution,” Al Hashmi told Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Civil Defence has partnered with Norwegian engineering company Hydrofense to implement the system.

He said that data is still being gathered from weather stations and satellite imagery.“Once that is ready, it can be easily integrated within a month a two, depending on how long it will take for us to get the data,” Al Hashmi said.

The authority showcased this partnership during Dubai AI Week 2025, taking place from April 21 to April 25, at one of the AI Startups Exhibit in Boulevard Emirates Towers. This was one of many innovations were on display along with DCD, including the virtual reality, smart suit, and haptic controlled Teslasuit.