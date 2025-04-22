Dubai Adds New Parking Tariffs In Karama, Al Qusais With Peak-Hour Rate At Dh6

New parking tariffs for several areas in Dubai were announced on Tuesday by Parkin PJSC, the emirate's largest public parking operator.

The new rates, affecting several areas under Zones W and WP were announced by the firm on social media platform X.

The new tariff structure applies to key zones, including Al Karama (318W), Al Qusais First (32W), Madinat Dubai and Al Melaheya (321W), and Al Kifaf (324WP).

New tariff details

For Zone WP (Al Kifaf)



Peak hours (8am–10am & 4pm–8pm): Dh6 per hour Off-peak hours: Dh4 per hour

For Zone W (Karama, Al Qusais, Madinat Dubai, Al Melaheya)

Flat rate of Dh4 per hour, applicable throughout the day

As part of the existing policy, Sundays and public holidays remain free of charge across all zones.